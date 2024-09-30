Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is already creating some wild overreactions

    By Chris Roling,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Zjlnz_0vpIo9qh00

    Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has had an incredible start to his pro career, a point no better illustrated than through one jaw-dropping stat .

    As expected, the hot takes have followed.

    Appearing on “First Take” after the Commanders bested the Arizona Cardinals 42-14, Stephen A. Smith said he’d take Daniels over Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles.

    “I’m not rolling with a guy in Dak Prescott who’s had eight years to win a Superbowl and can’t even more than two playoff games in eight years,” Smith said .

    The take is, of course, premature, among other things. But the fact that Daniels is already involved in conversations like these is a great thing for both the player and the team.

    Rather than hear about how Daniels’ 26-of-30 effort with two total touchdowns in a blowout win compares to No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams in Chicago, onlookers have elevated Daniels beyond that and already compare him to top veteran passers.

    Through four games, Daniels has completed a stunning 82.1 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and one interception, plus rushed for 218 yards and four scores on a 4.7 average.

    While some of the efficiency numbers will eventually regress closer to average, Daniels has, at least, earned the hot takes. And his team is 3-1 and tops in the NFC East with one divisional win already, too, so these things come with the unexpected territory.

    MORE COMMANDERS NEWS

    Commanders QB Jayden Daniels' stunning rise summed up in one jaw-dropping stat

    Jayden Daniels hot start to 2024 is raising questions over No. 1 overall pick

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Steelers' visitor locker room gets stomach-turning review from NFL player
    Sporting News12 hours ago
    Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown pass play to Jared Goff has an awesome name
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Predicting the Commanders' next four games after 3-1 start in 2024
    FanSided1 day ago
    Steph Curry doubles down on being Golden State Warrior for life
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Would Baltimore Ravens trade for star wide receiver Davante Adams?
    Sporting News1 day ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    Actress Marla Gibbs (From TV's 'The Jeffersons' and '227') Turns 93
    Herbie J Pilato4 days ago
    It's becoming clear the Knicks pursued Karl-Anthony Towns for a long time
    Sporting News1 day ago
    NBA Insider gives his take on Timberwolves blockbuster trade
    Sporting News2 days ago
    49ers reportedly taking chance on Hall of Famer's son
    Sporting News8 hours ago
    Detroit Lions wide receiver cements himself as No. 3 option in the room
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Jared Goff breaks two NFL records, one of which stood for 85 years
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Rutgers head coach applauds Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola ahead of Week 6 matchup
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Cubs superstar projected to receive $154 million contract
    Sporting News2 days ago
    49ers' Fred Warner gets crucial injury update ahead of Cardinals clash
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Cubs named as potential blockbuster trade destination for superstar first baseman
    Sporting News1 day ago
    P.J. Fleck sends strong message on officiating in Minnesota’s loss to Michigan
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Ex-Steelers QB Mason Rudolph finally got his shot with Titans in Week 4
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Ex-Cubs slugger hints at Chicago's front office problems: 'Some don't belong'
    Sporting News11 hours ago
    University of Wyoming forfeits volleyball game against team with trans player amid pressure from lawmakers
    WyoFile12 hours ago
    49ers predicted to reunite with eight-year veteran to replace injured Pro Bowler
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Packers rookie starter could be cut after latest awful performance, per insider
    Sporting News2 days ago
    49ers superstar predicted to jump to division rival in unwelcome offseason surprise
    Sporting News2 days ago
    NASCAR team reveals staggering donation to hurricane Helene aid
    Sporting News2 days ago
    NFL analyst suggests Commanders bring in veteran presence at CB
    Sporting News2 days ago
    This Is Why Idaho Is The State People Are Least Likely To Move Away From
    Shop with Me Mama14 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy