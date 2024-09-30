Commanders QB Jayden Daniels is already creating some wild overreactions

Washington Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has had an incredible start to his pro career, a point no better illustrated than through one jaw-dropping stat .

As expected, the hot takes have followed.

Appearing on “First Take” after the Commanders bested the Arizona Cardinals 42-14, Stephen A. Smith said he’d take Daniels over Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys and Jalen Hurts of the Philadelphia Eagles.

“I’m not rolling with a guy in Dak Prescott who’s had eight years to win a Superbowl and can’t even more than two playoff games in eight years,” Smith said .

The take is, of course, premature, among other things. But the fact that Daniels is already involved in conversations like these is a great thing for both the player and the team.

Rather than hear about how Daniels’ 26-of-30 effort with two total touchdowns in a blowout win compares to No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams in Chicago, onlookers have elevated Daniels beyond that and already compare him to top veteran passers.

Through four games, Daniels has completed a stunning 82.1 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and one interception, plus rushed for 218 yards and four scores on a 4.7 average.

While some of the efficiency numbers will eventually regress closer to average, Daniels has, at least, earned the hot takes. And his team is 3-1 and tops in the NFC East with one divisional win already, too, so these things come with the unexpected territory.

