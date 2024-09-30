Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Nick Chubb injury update: Browns RB designated to return off IR from knee issue, has practice window opened

    By Teddy Ricketson,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G2Pmn_0vpInQUM00

    The Cleveland Browns are 1-3 to begin the season, but a much-needed spark is on the way.

    Running back Nick Chubb began the year on injured reserve, meaning he had to miss at least the season's first four games. He is recovering from a torn ACL that he suffered early in the 2023 season.

    Cleveland activated Chubb's window to return, so the running back should return to the team sometime in the next three weeks. Backup Jerome Ford has gotten plenty of work with Chubb sidelined, but the Browns' offense needs something to change before the season gets away.

    The Sporting News brings you the latest updates on Chubb's return to the field.

    NFL HQ: Live NFL scores | Updated NFL standings | Full NFL schedule

    Nick Chubb injury update

    In his Monday press conference, head coach Kevin Stefanski said that Chubb was expected to be at practice on Wednesday.

    "He's working very hard. Natural progression is for him to start practicing. He's ready to do that, and then we'll see how he goes from there. Really not focused much farther past Wednesday."

    Stefanski didn't expand on when Chubb would be hitting the field, but the fact that he is returning to practice is a good sign. This also means that his 21-day practice window will open, so sometime between now, Week 5 and Week 8, Chubb will have to be activated off of IR.

    Cleveland has opened the practice window for Chubb. That being said, reports suggest it will be a "slow build" for the running back so it isn't likely we see him suiting up in Week 5.

    WEEK 5 FANTASY RANKINGS
    QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | D/STs | Kickers

    How does returning from IR work?

    When a player is added to injured reserve, they must be sidelined for at least four games.

    A team can only return eight players from IR in the regular season. Bringing back Chubb would mean that the Browns would have seven other players they could return from injured reserve for the rest of the season unless they make the playoffs, in which they get an additional two.

    When a player nears a return, the team will "open their practice window." This allows the player to return to practice but begins a 21-day time limit in which the player must be activated to the main roster. If he isn't, he goes back on IR, but the move is season-ending.

    Chubb, for example, could have his practice window opened on Wednesday as is expected and play in Cleveland's Week 5 game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday if he is deemed healthy enough and ready. If not, he must be activated ahead of their Week 8 game against the Baltimore Ravens.

    MORE: Amari Cooper's drops sink Browns' chances of Week 4 win vs. Raiders

    Browns RB Depth chart

    Depth Chart Position Player Name
    1. Nick Chubb (IR)
    2. Jerome Ford
    3. Nyheim Hines (IR)
    4. D'Onta Foreman
    5. Pierre Strong Jr.
    6. Gary Brightwell (Practice squad)

    Nick Chubb

    Chubb was a second round pick by Cleveland in 2018. He is an excellent dual-threat running back, the perfect blend of strength and speed. Chubb can break off long runs, bulldoze defenders in the redzone, and use his hands to be an effective receiver. When he is healthy, he is the RB1 for the Browns and leaves big shoes to fill when he is sidelined.

    Carries Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs
    2022 (17 games) 302 1,525 12 27 239 1
    Career Totals (77 games) 1,238 6,511 48 123 1,011 4

    Jerome Ford

    Ford was a fifth-round draft pick in 2022. He wasn't used much as a rookie but was forced into the spotlight when Chubb got hurt in 2023. Ford played well but wasn't able to replicate Chubb's numbers. He has served as the starter so far in 2024, but figures to resume his role as a backup when Chubb returns.

    Carries Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDS
    2023 (17 games) 204 813 4 44 319 5
    2024 (4 games) 39 203 1 17 85 0

    Nyheim Hines

    Hines is playing in his sixth NFL season but missed the entire 2023 season due to a knee injury suffered in the offseason. He is more of a receiving running back, but also gets worked in on special teams. Hines last played for the Buffalo Bills in 2022 after being traded there from the Indianapolis Colts.

    Carries Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs
    2022 (16 games) 24 33 1 30 241 1
    Career Totals (81 games) 306 1,202 10 240 1,778 8

    D'Onta Foreman

    The Browns signed Foreman for depth with the likelihood that Chubb would miss the start of the season. It wouldn't be surprising if he, Pierre Strong Jr., or Gary Brightwell end up being waived to make the roster spot for Chubb's return. Foreman has played for a different team in each of the last four seasons, with the most recent being the Chicago Bears in 2023.

    Carries Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs
    2024 (4 games) 20 49 0 2 14 0
    Career Totals (56 games) 572 2,375 14 36 356 3

    Pierre Strong Jr.

    Strong was a fourth-round pick by the New England Patriots in 2022 but was traded to Cleveland ahead of the 2023 season. Like Hines, he also has a special teams role, and his impact doesn't always show up on the box score.

    Carries Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs
    Patriots (2022, 15 games) 10 100 1 7 42 0
    Browns (2023-present, 19 games) 66 296 1 8 77 0
    Career Totals (34 games) 76 396 2 15 119 0

    Gary Brightwell

    Brightwell may be a recognizable name because he was on the committee of running backs that would try to fill in for the injured Saquon Barkley when he was with the New York Giants. He was a sixth-round draft pick in 2021 by
    New York. Brightwell spent the 2024 preseason with the Jacksonville Jaguars but didn't make it past roster cuts. He signed with Cleveland a few days later.

    Carriers Rushing Yards Rushing TDs Receptions Receiving Yards Receiving TDs
    Career Totals (37 games) 411 164 1 11 92 0
    Comments / 0

    Community Policy