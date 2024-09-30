Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    P.J. Fleck sends strong message on officiating in Minnesota’s loss to Michigan

    By Zain Bando,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15ltMw_0vpIDyEO00

    Trailing 27-24 Saturday against Michigan in Ann Arbor, P.J. Fleck opted for an onside kick to give Minnesota one last gasp at a would-be colossal upset.

    It nearly happened. A perfect hop found the arms of Matt Kingsbury, who successfully recovered the ball. However, the Big Ten officials thought otherwise and ruled Kingsbury was offside. This negated the recovery, allowing for a re-kick and Michigan to earn its third-straight win.

    Another angle of the play showed Kingsbury was not offsides. Even though it was close, it should have been enough for the Golden Gophers to have a final offensive series.

    When speaking to the media , Fleck was asked about it and kept his sentiments brief, revealing the Big Ten had been notified of his concerns.

    PJ Fleck reacts to missed offsides call in loss to Michigan

    "Yeah, okay, here's what I'll say about that," Fleck said. "[I] had a conversation with the Big Ten commissioner [Tony Petitti], the officials. We know they are reviewing it and we expect to hear something this afternoon. So, that's all I'll say about the last play."

    Fleck's demeanor seemed distraught, especially considering the Gophers had to claw their way back into the game for a chance to win late.

    Minnesota now sits at 2-4 and will attempt to avoid three consecutive losses when it hosts No. 11 USC Saturday night in Minneapolis. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET.

    Related Links

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Curt C
    1d ago
    Colossal upset? get real this Michigan team is a pathetic shadow of last year's team...a most likely four loss season ahead.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Michigan might need another signature win to be a College Football Playoff contender
    FanSided2 days ago
    Urban Meyer absolutely blasts Michigan
    Next Impulse Sports2 days ago
    Rutgers head coach applauds Nebraska QB Dylan Raiola ahead of Week 6 matchup
    Sporting News1 day ago
    The Walleyes At This Minnesota Restaurant Are So Good, You’ll Drive Miles Just For A Bite
    familydestinationsguide.com8 days ago
    Gophers lose No. 1 MN high school recruit Tommy Ahneman to Notre Dame
    Minnesota Golden Gophers On SI2 days ago
    Minnesota husband beats wife to death after she refuses to appear on home renovation TV show with him
    The Mirror US4 days ago
    'Worst line in any 2024 debate': Walz stuns as he says he's ‘friends with school shooters'
    Raw Story1 day ago
    Popular Michigan Spot Crowned 'Best Bakery' In The Entire State
    WKQI Channel 9552 days ago
    Missing 14-year-old girl last seen leaving her central Minnesota home
    CBS Minnesota2 days ago
    Jared Goff's Wife Had 2-Word Reaction To His Perfect Monday Night Game
    The Spun1 day ago
    This Tiny Bar In Minnesota Has The Best Prime Ribs In The Midwest
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    Work crew on roof prompts brief Minnetonka High School lockdown
    CBS Minnesota1 day ago
    This Tiny Italian Restaurant In Minnesota Has A Shrimp Carbonara Famous Throughout The Midwest
    familydestinationsguide.com2 days ago
    The Black Hills are thick with lions. But those that leave are unlikely to repopulate the East, study finds.
    WyoFile2 days ago
    National Anthem Performance Before Seahawks-Lions Game is Turning Heads
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Minnesota Artist with 'Gentle Soul' Brutally Murdered Execution-Style While Kneeling Over Her Street Artwork
    Latin Times2 days ago
    Draymond Green fires back at NBA reporter saying people are worried about him: 'I am a successful Black man in America'
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Packers: Brutal Suspension Report Leaks Following Loss To Vikings
    gridironheroics.com1 day ago
    Minneapolis Police Chief "disgusted" by negativity towards new Somalian-American and Mexican immigrant recruits
    WCCO News Talk 8301 day ago
    104-year-old time capsule found during demolition of an old high school in Minnesota
    Upworthy4 days ago
    All of Vikings Nation Is Asking One Question
    VikingsTerritory1 day ago
    Postgame Handshake Between Jared Goff, Geno Smith Goes Viral
    Athlon Sports1 day ago
    Phillies urged to replace struggling $72 million veteran via blockbuster trade
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Packers legend Brett Favre drops heartfelt message for Jordan Love
    Sporting News1 day ago
    One of the Top 5 Best Hamburgers I have ever eaten is located in this suburb of Illinois.
    Chicago Food King13 days ago
    Florida Loses Its Top Spot – Here’s the New Most Popular Move-In State
    Akeena4 days ago
    Lions' Amon-Ra St. Brown pass play to Jared Goff has an awesome name
    Sporting News1 day ago
    49ers superstar predicted to jump to division rival in unwelcome offseason surprise
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Fentanyl-meth combo ravages homeless in Denver, so why aren't there better treatments?
    David Heitz25 days ago
    Vikings vs Jets: Aaron Rodgers Says He’s Banged Up
    MinnesotaSportsFan1 day ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy