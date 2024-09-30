Open in App
    Too much Avonte Maddox, not enough Cooper DeJean for Eagles vs. Buccaneers

    By Ryan OLeary,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qhMNS_0vojxMpk00

    Changes are needed (and are likely coming) after the Philadelphia Eagles were exposed defensively in a brutal, 33-16 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 4.

    One major personnel change that defensive coordinator Vic Fangio and the Eagles must consider entering their bye week is the ongoing situation at nickel corner.

    The Bucs played with three or more wide receivers on the field often Sunday, inserting former New York Giants slot receiver Sterling Shephard into the lineup for a whopping 65% of their offensive snaps . Quarterback Baker Mayfield proceeded to pick the Eagles apart with the quick passing game, neutralizing the pass rush while creating mismatches against shaky Eagles coverage guys — like Avonte Maddox — in space.

    Maddox played a season-high 69 defensive snaps against the Bucs, and like most of his teammates, had more lowlights than highlights. He committed a holding penalty on a third-and-14 play from midfield in the third quarter, leading to a Bucs field goal, and he caught nothing but air on an attempted hit on receiver Chris Godwin that had Eagles fans losing it on social media:

    The decision to open the season with Maddox as the starting nickel corner has always been a head-scratching one. The seventh-year veteran was expected to be a reserve defensive back after getting cut and re-signed in the offseason. Maddox worked as a backup safety throughout training camp before surprisingly moving back to nickel in the Eagles season opener against the Green Bay Packers .

    Fangio clearly prefers Maddox’s experience at the position over rookie Cooper DeJean, who’s been repping as the backup nickel in practice for the past two weeks. But Fangio can only play the “ DeJean isn’t ready ” card for so long. The Eagles No. 40 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft played just one defensive snap for the second time in the last three weeks, instead experiencing a rocky outing as the team's punt returner .

    Enough's enough. We're a month into the season, and it’s time to ramp-up DeJean’s opportunities in practice and see what the former Iowa star can do.

