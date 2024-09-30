Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Latest on Frenkie de Jong injury: Is Barcelona midfielder available to play in Champions League against Young Boys?

    By Vishal Bhawani,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36AKNS_0vojaxNA00

    Barcelona fans have reason to celebrate as Frenkie de Jong is set to make his much-anticipated return to action.

    After more than five months sidelined with an ankle injury, the Dutch midfielder could be back on the pitch for Barcelona’s crucial Champions League clash against Young Boys this Tuesday.

    Manager Hansi Flick confirmed the good news, saying, “Frenkie’s return is great news for us, even if it’s just for five or ten minutes.”

    WATCH: UEFA Champions League with a FREE trial of Paramount+ in USA | A new era of UEFA Champions League in Australia, only on Stan Sport

    Will Frenkie de Jong play against Young Boys?

    Frenkie de Jong’s absence has been felt deeply by Barcelona, especially in midfield, where his ability to control the game’s tempo has been sorely missed.

    De Jong suffered a serious ankle injury during the clasico against Real Madrid in April, leaving Barca without one of their key players for the rest of the season. Now, as Barcelona look to regain their footing in Europe, his return couldn’t come at a better time.

    While it’s unclear if he will start, just having De Jong available could be a huge morale boost for the team. His return comes at a critical juncture, with Barcelona needing a convincing win in the Champions League to build momentum. Even a brief appearance from the Dutch maestro could make all the difference.

    MORE: All the latest Champions League news | How does the 2024/25 Champions League work? | Full UCL match schedule

    Can De Jong be the missing piece that gets Barca back to their best? With his tactical intelligence and ability to dictate play, he’s certainly a key figure as Barcelona aim to keep their European hopes alive.

    As Hansi Flick said, the whole team will be lifted by his return, and for Barcelona fans, seeing De Jong back in blaugrana will be nothing short of a joy.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Where to watch Liverpool vs. Bologna live stream, TV channel, start time, lineups, prediction for Champions League match
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    'I'll kill you' — Referee axed from UEFA Champions League duty amid allegations of threatening player
    Sporting News6 hours ago
    Steph Curry doubles down on being Golden State Warrior for life
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Sir Alex Ferguson secret pick: Man Utd legend gives his verdict on next manager who can replace Erik ten Hag
    Sporting News14 hours ago
    Woman issues warning on why you shouldn’t sit in a ‘W shape’
    NewsNinja5 days ago
    Steelers' visitor locker room gets stomach-turning review from NFL player
    Sporting News7 hours ago
    49ers reportedly taking chance on Hall of Famer's son
    Sporting News3 hours ago
    Prince Harry Forgiven, But Meghan Markle Left Out: A Birthday Snub Sparks Tension
    André Emilio6 days ago
    Von Miller suspension, explained: Why Bills star will miss four games for violating NFL's personal conduct policy
    Sporting News22 hours ago
    Cubs superstar projected to receive $154 million contract
    Sporting News2 days ago
    P.J. Fleck sends strong message on officiating in Minnesota’s loss to Michigan
    Sporting News2 days ago
    NASCAR team reveals staggering donation to hurricane Helene aid
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Baseball legend Pete Rose — aka ‘Charlie Hustle’ — reported dead at 83 in Clark County, Nevada
    Northern Kentucky Tribune1 day ago
    Buffalo Sabres fresh look, where to buy your 2024-25 Fanatics Sabres jersey
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Ex-Cubs slugger hints at Chicago's front office problems: 'Some don't belong'
    Sporting News6 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Dog Who Has Been Looking For Love The Longest
    Dianna Carney18 days ago
    3 Zodiac Signs Showered With Positive Vibes | October 1, 2024
    Total Apex Sports & Entertainment1 day ago
    10 Ways To Overcome Your Decluttering Fears & Anxiety
    Declutterbuzz5 days ago
    49ers superstar predicted to jump to division rival in unwelcome offseason surprise
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Giants $23 million star defends decision to skip finale: ‘This game has no meaning’
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Aggrieved Alpine F1 engine staff hit back after exit in bold statement
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Mets 'OMG' sign, explained: How Jose Iglesias started New York's rallying cry for 2024 playoffs
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Red Sox management promise fans big things for next season
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Giants’ Posey urged to sign rival shortstop projected for $68 million deal
    Sporting News8 hours ago
    Phillies urged to replace struggling $72 million veteran via blockbuster trade
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Dan Campbell has all-time story about why he stopped playing baseball
    Sporting News8 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy