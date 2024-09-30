Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Hansi Flick issues Barcelona starting warning to incoming Wojciech Szczesny

    By Feargal Brennan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j9uMQ_0vojG62i00

    Barcelona boss Hansi Flick had a word of warning for incoming new signing Wojciech Szczesny.

    Reports from Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo claim the Polish international has arrived in Barcelona ahead of completing a free transfer to La Blaugrana.

    Szczesny will not feature in Barcelona's UEFA Champions League clash with Young Boys on October 1 but he could be available for their weekend La Liga trip to Alaves.

    WATCH: UEFA Champions League with a FREE trial of Paramount+ in USA | A new era of UEFA Champions League in Australia, only on Stan Sport

    The agreement has been in place for a week, with Barcelona awaiting the green light from La Liga, to bring in the former Arsenal stopper until the end of the season.

    Barcelona have activated a La Liga rule which allows them to sign a goalkeeper outside of the transfer window following a season-ending injury for captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=097RT7_0vojG62i00 Getty Images

    Szczesny's deal will run until the end of 2024/25, with the option to extend for 12 months, after the 34-year-old made the call to step out of retirement.

    MORE: All the latest Champions League news | How does the 2024/25 Champions League work? | Full UCL match schedule

    However, Flick has hinted he is not guaranteed a starting place, with Inaki Pena stepping in for the two games since ter Stegen's injury blow.

    "I'm not talking about players who are not yet in the team. However, players who are at Barcelona cannot be guaranteed a starting spot", he said ahead of facing Young Boys.

    Flick's comments will be tested in the coming weeks, with Szczesny reportedly asking former Polish teammate Robert Lewandowski to assess if he would be first choice at Barcelona.

    Pena will start against Young Boys, and with Szczesny needing to get up to match fitness, the new man may not appear until after the October international break.

