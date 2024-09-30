Hansi Flick issues Barcelona starting warning to incoming Wojciech Szczesny

Barcelona boss Hansi Flick had a word of warning for incoming new signing Wojciech Szczesny.

Reports from Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo claim the Polish international has arrived in Barcelona ahead of completing a free transfer to La Blaugrana.

Szczesny will not feature in Barcelona's UEFA Champions League clash with Young Boys on October 1 but he could be available for their weekend La Liga trip to Alaves.

The agreement has been in place for a week, with Barcelona awaiting the green light from La Liga, to bring in the former Arsenal stopper until the end of the season.

Barcelona have activated a La Liga rule which allows them to sign a goalkeeper outside of the transfer window following a season-ending injury for captain Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

Szczesny's deal will run until the end of 2024/25, with the option to extend for 12 months, after the 34-year-old made the call to step out of retirement.

However, Flick has hinted he is not guaranteed a starting place, with Inaki Pena stepping in for the two games since ter Stegen's injury blow.

"I'm not talking about players who are not yet in the team. However, players who are at Barcelona cannot be guaranteed a starting spot", he said ahead of facing Young Boys.

Flick's comments will be tested in the coming weeks, with Szczesny reportedly asking former Polish teammate Robert Lewandowski to assess if he would be first choice at Barcelona.

Pena will start against Young Boys, and with Szczesny needing to get up to match fitness, the new man may not appear until after the October international break.