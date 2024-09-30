Open in App
    NFL power rankings: Vikings, Chiefs stay undefeated; Steelers, Packers, Jets slip up for Week 5

    By Vinnie Iyer,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KnZh8_0vocqcVu00

    Going into Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season, the surprises keep on coming.

    The NFC has several shocking standout teams — namely, the Vikings and Commanders — while the AFC has many of its best teams, such as the Ravens, rounding out more true to form. Everything seems wide open, including some disappointing teams still having plenty of time to turn things around.

    Based on what's happened in the first four games of the season for all 32 teams, here's how they stack up against each other with the first round of byes looming.

    NFL HQ: Live NFL scores | Updated NFL standings | Full NFL schedule

    NFL Power Rankings Week 5

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ymwdp_0vocqcVu00 (Getty Images)

    1. Kansas City Chiefs 4-0 (previous ranking: 1)

    The Chiefs used defense and the running game to out-grind the Chargers, but they still found enough passing pop with Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy after the big loss of Rashee Rice (knee). Somehow, Kansas City seems to be getting harder to beat by the game.

    MORE: Rashee Rice injury update | Chiefs will need even more from Travis Kelce

    2. Minnesota Vikings 4-0 (4)

    Sam Darnold has maximized the offensive pop with Justin Jefferson and the rest of the receivers. The defense continues to dictate terms with big plays, sacks, and takeaways. Kevin O'Connell easily has the best team in the NFC so far.

    MORE: Sam Darnold playing like MVP ahead of 'revenge game' vs. Jets

    3. Detroit Lions 3-1 (6)

    The Lions are maybe getting a little too aggressive with Jared Goff, as their winning identity is more tied to their dominant running game and improving defense. But that formula also allowed Detroit to make a huge winning statement at home vs. Seattle on Monday night before a Week 5 bye.

    WEEK 5 FANTASY RANKINGS
    QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs | D/STs | Kickers

    4. Houston Texans 3-1 (7)

    The Texans got their real offense going with C.J. Stroud and his talented skill support to pull out a key win over the Jaguars. They are in full control to run away with the weak AFC South.

    5. Buffalo Bills 3-1 (3)

    The Bills had a bad night in Baltimore, leaving major concerns about their run defense and short-area pass coverage. However, they were rolling with Josh Allen before the tough road trip, and they now have a chance to make a statement at the Texans and Jets over the next two weeks.

    MORE: How Josh Allen fumble halted Bills' comeback vs. Ravens

    6. Baltimore Ravens 2-2 (8)

    The Ravens are back to finding their dominant running game with Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson, and Justice Hill. Their defense has also found its pressure and coverage 1-2 punch. They learned to finish off Buffalo after struggling with big leads the past two weeks.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BELhU_0vocqcVu00

    MORE: Derrick Henry nearly sets NFL record vs. Bills | Henry's speed wows on 87-yard TD run

    7. Pittsburgh Steelers 3-1 (2)

    The Steelers slow-played their offense a bit with Justin Fields and ran out of time to score enough to take down the Colts after an off afternoon for T.J. Watt and the defense. They can't have another one of those with the Cowboys at home next.

    8. San Francisco 49ers 2-2 (9)

    The 49ers got back all their key playmakers minus Christian McCaffrey, allowing Brock Purdy to work well again vs. the Patriots. They should get on a division roll with the Cardinals and Seahawks next.

    MORE: Latest injury update for Christian McCaffrey

    9. Seattle Seahawks 3-1 (12)

    The Seahawks have made great wholesale schematic changes to complement the uptempo offense of OC Ryan Grubb. They're unlocking all of their weapons to get timely big plays. They just didn't play enough defense to take down the Lions in a tough road game.

    10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-1 (15)

    The Buccaneers got through the Broncos hiccup to impose their offensive will on the Eagles' defense. It was also nice to have Vita Vea back to beef up the defensive front.

    MORE: Tom Brady fires back at Baker Mayfield over 'joy' comment

    11. Washington Commanders 3-1 (16)

    The Commanders are in complete command offensively with Jayden Daniels rushing and passing for chunks at will. It's now inspiring the defense to know it can play with a lead.

    MORE: Did Bears make mistake passing on Jayden Daniels with No. 1 overall pick?

    12. Philadelphia Eagles 2-2 (5)

    The Eagles tried to operate without key wide receivers for Jalen Hurts, but they never really had a chance with the defense regressing and breaking down again for Vic Fangio against Baker Mayfield. They are all over the place with a mix of good and bad under Nick Sirianni, and their Week 5 bye is sorely needed.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=191S2f_0vocqcVu00 Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images

    MORE: Is Nick Sirianni on hot seat?

    13. Green Bay Packers 2-2 (10)

    Jordan Love got it going late vs. the Vikings, but he looked a little shaky trying to do too much with the defense struggling. The Packers cannot win when they can't protect the ball.

    MORE: Fans joke about Jordan Love's tribute to Brett Favre | Christian Watson injury update

    14. Atlanta Falcons 2-2 (17)

    The Falcons' offense is still trying to figure out its passing and rushing flow, but they need to be pleased with how some late additions to the defense are starting to have an impact.

    MORE: Kyle Pitts held without a catch vs. Saints

    15. Dallas Cowboys 2-2 (18)

    The Cowboys had a get-well game for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb against the Giants, but the more important development was having a lot more functional defense under Mike Zimmer after three shaky games.

    MORE: Micah Parsons injury update

    16. New York Jets 2-2 (11)

    What was that? The Jets lost their rushing mojo with Breece Hall, and it led to some key breakdowns and limitations against the game Broncos' defense. Robert Saleh should expect to win when the defense stymies a rookie QB like that.

    MORE: Penalties, poor pass protection doom Jets vs. Broncos

    17. Los Angeles Chargers 2-2 (13)

    The Chargers have faded since their hot start against lesser teams, but their defense will keep them in most games. They just need to find more scoring pop sooner rather than later after their Week 5 bye.

    MORE: Justin Herbert takes out frustration on helmet during loss to Chiefs

    18. New Orleans Saints 2-2 (14)

    The Saints' offense has cooled off big time with Derek Carr, and their defense has started to come down to earth with some injury issues for Dennis Allen. The vibes from the first two weeks have done a 180.

    MORE: Taysom Hill injury update

    19. Denver Broncos 2-2 (23)

    The Broncos have gone from compressed, uninspiring offense with Bo Nix to getting more than enough with their defense overachieving for Sean Payton. They can make some division noise over the next two games before seeing Payton's old team, the Saints.

    MORE: Tyler Badie injury update after scary sideline incident | Bo Nix throws for -7 yards in first half vs. Jets

    20. Cincinnati Bengals 1-3 (22)

    The Bengals got off the mat by playing other cats in Carolina, proving their high ceiling with Joe Burrow vs. their previous high floor with Andy Dalton. The defense, however, still has considerable injury-related issues.

    21. Indianapolis Colts 2-2 (24)

    The Colts have rebounded defensively the past two weeks to get back to. 500, but their offense still has some finishing concerns with Anthony Richardson (hip) and Jonathan Taylor (ankle) hurting.

    MORE: Anthony Richardson injury update | Jonathan Taylor injury update | Should Joe Flacco start for Colts?

    22. Chicago Bears 2-2 (26)

    The Bears keep finding new offensive answers around Caleb Williams as they figure out how to streamline all their weapons and figure out balance. Meanwhile, the pass defense continues to flex to keep them in most games.

    MORE: Comparing Caleb Williams vs. Jayden Daniels stats through 4 games

    23. Las Vegas Raiders 2-2 (30)

    The Raiders dug deep after being challenged by their coach Antonio Pierce, outlasting the Browns with intense, defensive-minded play despite missing Maxx Crosby (ankle).

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3q6FQL_0vocqcVu00 Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

    24. Miami Dolphins 1-3 (21)

    The Dolphins are wisely turning to former Ravens supersub Tyler Huntley at QB to pivot to a run-heavier offense with Tua Tagovailoa (head) out. Thanks to limited defense, however, that didn't play off at home vs. the Titans on Monday night.

    MORE: Raheem Mostert injury update

    25. Arizona Cardinals 1-3 (19)

    The Cardinals' defense is showing its true colors under Jonathan Gannon, putting a little too much pressure on Kyler Murray and the offense.

    26. Los Angeles Rams 1-3 (20)

    The Rams can do their best to keep up offensively with Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams despite being down their top two wide receivers, but the overall defense keeps making that more difficult.

    27. New York Giants 1-3 (25)

    The Giants missed a lot of chances to take down the Cowboys with a host of self-inflicted mistakes. They're not making a change at QB yet, but the leash has gotten way shorter.

    MORE: Drops — not Daniel Jones — doom Giants vs. Cowboys | Malik Nabers injury update

    28. Carolina Panthers 1-3 (27)

    Andy Dalton and Chuba Hubbard have given the offense much-needed pop under Dave Canales, but it's difficult to make up for a depleted defense when facing an explosive team like the Bengals. They unfortunately will get a good look at Caleb Williams in Chicago next week with Bryce Young on the bench.

    29. New England Patriots 1-3 (29)

    The Patriots' defense isn't what it was with Bill Belichick, as it has plenty of holes under Jerod Mayo. They need to think about getting Drake Maye to start at QB with the season looking lost for the offense after the Week 1 surprise in Cincinnati.

    MORE: Rob Gronkowski says Drake Maye shouldn't start over Jacob Brissett

    30. Cleveland Browns 1-3 (28)

    Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper, and the rest of this offense are messy and dysfunctional. The defense is doing its best but isn't getting good help.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JRcna_0vocqcVu00

    MORE: Deshaun Watson, Jameis Winston yell at teammates vs. Raiders

    31. Tennessee Titans 1-3 (32)

    The Titans get a win and a bye after seeing their offense and defense finally come together in Miami on Monday night. Now the question is whether they will stick with Mason Rudolph at QB regardless of the post-bye injury status of Will Levis.

    32. Jacksonville Jaguars 0-4 (31)

    The Jaguars showed a lot more fight in Houston with division desperation kicking in, but injuries and inconsistency continue to hurt both the offense and defense.

    Robb
    2d ago
    other than the fact that the Chiefs are the reigning world champs, I do not see a reason for them to be number one considering they had to have BS pass interference calls go their way to win two of their games
