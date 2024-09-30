NFL power rankings: Vikings, Chiefs stay undefeated; Steelers, Packers, Jets slip up for Week 5

Going into Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season, the surprises keep on coming.

The NFC has several shocking standout teams — namely, the Vikings and Commanders — while the AFC has many of its best teams, such as the Ravens, rounding out more true to form. Everything seems wide open, including some disappointing teams still having plenty of time to turn things around.

Based on what's happened in the first four games of the season for all 32 teams, here's how they stack up against each other with the first round of byes looming.

NFL Power Rankings Week 5

The Chiefs used defense and the running game to out-grind the Chargers, but they still found enough passing pop with Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy after the big loss of Rashee Rice (knee). Somehow, Kansas City seems to be getting harder to beat by the game.

2. Minnesota Vikings 4-0 (4)

Sam Darnold has maximized the offensive pop with Justin Jefferson and the rest of the receivers. The defense continues to dictate terms with big plays, sacks, and takeaways. Kevin O'Connell easily has the best team in the NFC so far.

3. Detroit Lions 3-1 (6)

The Lions are maybe getting a little too aggressive with Jared Goff, as their winning identity is more tied to their dominant running game and improving defense. But that formula also allowed Detroit to make a huge winning statement at home vs. Seattle on Monday night before a Week 5 bye.

4. Houston Texans 3-1 (7)

The Texans got their real offense going with C.J. Stroud and his talented skill support to pull out a key win over the Jaguars. They are in full control to run away with the weak AFC South.

5. Buffalo Bills 3-1 (3)

The Bills had a bad night in Baltimore, leaving major concerns about their run defense and short-area pass coverage. However, they were rolling with Josh Allen before the tough road trip, and they now have a chance to make a statement at the Texans and Jets over the next two weeks.

6. Baltimore Ravens 2-2 (8)

The Ravens are back to finding their dominant running game with Derrick Henry, Lamar Jackson, and Justice Hill. Their defense has also found its pressure and coverage 1-2 punch. They learned to finish off Buffalo after struggling with big leads the past two weeks.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers 3-1 (2)

The Steelers slow-played their offense a bit with Justin Fields and ran out of time to score enough to take down the Colts after an off afternoon for T.J. Watt and the defense. They can't have another one of those with the Cowboys at home next.

8. San Francisco 49ers 2-2 (9)

The 49ers got back all their key playmakers minus Christian McCaffrey, allowing Brock Purdy to work well again vs. the Patriots. They should get on a division roll with the Cardinals and Seahawks next.

9. Seattle Seahawks 3-1 (12)

The Seahawks have made great wholesale schematic changes to complement the uptempo offense of OC Ryan Grubb. They're unlocking all of their weapons to get timely big plays. They just didn't play enough defense to take down the Lions in a tough road game.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers 3-1 (15)

The Buccaneers got through the Broncos hiccup to impose their offensive will on the Eagles' defense. It was also nice to have Vita Vea back to beef up the defensive front.

11. Washington Commanders 3-1 (16)

The Commanders are in complete command offensively with Jayden Daniels rushing and passing for chunks at will. It's now inspiring the defense to know it can play with a lead.

12. Philadelphia Eagles 2-2 (5)

The Eagles tried to operate without key wide receivers for Jalen Hurts, but they never really had a chance with the defense regressing and breaking down again for Vic Fangio against Baker Mayfield. They are all over the place with a mix of good and bad under Nick Sirianni, and their Week 5 bye is sorely needed.

13. Green Bay Packers 2-2 (10)

Jordan Love got it going late vs. the Vikings, but he looked a little shaky trying to do too much with the defense struggling. The Packers cannot win when they can't protect the ball.

14. Atlanta Falcons 2-2 (17)

The Falcons' offense is still trying to figure out its passing and rushing flow, but they need to be pleased with how some late additions to the defense are starting to have an impact.

15. Dallas Cowboys 2-2 (18)

The Cowboys had a get-well game for Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb against the Giants, but the more important development was having a lot more functional defense under Mike Zimmer after three shaky games.

16. New York Jets 2-2 (11)

What was that? The Jets lost their rushing mojo with Breece Hall, and it led to some key breakdowns and limitations against the game Broncos' defense. Robert Saleh should expect to win when the defense stymies a rookie QB like that.

17. Los Angeles Chargers 2-2 (13)

The Chargers have faded since their hot start against lesser teams, but their defense will keep them in most games. They just need to find more scoring pop sooner rather than later after their Week 5 bye.

18. New Orleans Saints 2-2 (14)

The Saints' offense has cooled off big time with Derek Carr, and their defense has started to come down to earth with some injury issues for Dennis Allen. The vibes from the first two weeks have done a 180.

19. Denver Broncos 2-2 (23)

The Broncos have gone from compressed, uninspiring offense with Bo Nix to getting more than enough with their defense overachieving for Sean Payton. They can make some division noise over the next two games before seeing Payton's old team, the Saints.

20. Cincinnati Bengals 1-3 (22)

The Bengals got off the mat by playing other cats in Carolina, proving their high ceiling with Joe Burrow vs. their previous high floor with Andy Dalton. The defense, however, still has considerable injury-related issues.

21. Indianapolis Colts 2-2 (24)

The Colts have rebounded defensively the past two weeks to get back to. 500, but their offense still has some finishing concerns with Anthony Richardson (hip) and Jonathan Taylor (ankle) hurting.

22. Chicago Bears 2-2 (26)

The Bears keep finding new offensive answers around Caleb Williams as they figure out how to streamline all their weapons and figure out balance. Meanwhile, the pass defense continues to flex to keep them in most games.

23. Las Vegas Raiders 2-2 (30)

The Raiders dug deep after being challenged by their coach Antonio Pierce, outlasting the Browns with intense, defensive-minded play despite missing Maxx Crosby (ankle).

24. Miami Dolphins 1-3 (21)

The Dolphins are wisely turning to former Ravens supersub Tyler Huntley at QB to pivot to a run-heavier offense with Tua Tagovailoa (head) out. Thanks to limited defense, however, that didn't play off at home vs. the Titans on Monday night.

25. Arizona Cardinals 1-3 (19)

The Cardinals' defense is showing its true colors under Jonathan Gannon, putting a little too much pressure on Kyler Murray and the offense.

26. Los Angeles Rams 1-3 (20)

The Rams can do their best to keep up offensively with Matthew Stafford and Kyren Williams despite being down their top two wide receivers, but the overall defense keeps making that more difficult.

27. New York Giants 1-3 (25)

The Giants missed a lot of chances to take down the Cowboys with a host of self-inflicted mistakes. They're not making a change at QB yet, but the leash has gotten way shorter.

28. Carolina Panthers 1-3 (27)

Andy Dalton and Chuba Hubbard have given the offense much-needed pop under Dave Canales, but it's difficult to make up for a depleted defense when facing an explosive team like the Bengals. They unfortunately will get a good look at Caleb Williams in Chicago next week with Bryce Young on the bench.

29. New England Patriots 1-3 (29)

The Patriots' defense isn't what it was with Bill Belichick, as it has plenty of holes under Jerod Mayo. They need to think about getting Drake Maye to start at QB with the season looking lost for the offense after the Week 1 surprise in Cincinnati.

30. Cleveland Browns 1-3 (28)

Deshaun Watson, Amari Cooper, and the rest of this offense are messy and dysfunctional. The defense is doing its best but isn't getting good help.

31. Tennessee Titans 1-3 (32)

The Titans get a win and a bye after seeing their offense and defense finally come together in Miami on Monday night. Now the question is whether they will stick with Mason Rudolph at QB regardless of the post-bye injury status of Will Levis.

32. Jacksonville Jaguars 0-4 (31)

The Jaguars showed a lot more fight in Houston with division desperation kicking in, but injuries and inconsistency continue to hurt both the offense and defense.