    • Sporting News

    Man City eye La Liga and Serie A midfield targets as Rodri replacements

    By Feargal Brennan,

    2 days ago

    Manchester City are assessing their options over a January transfer move sign a new midfielder following Rodri's season-ending injury.

    The Spain international has been ruled out for the remainder of the campaign , following knee surgery, and Pep Guardiola's engine room is now without its leader.

    Veteran stars Ilkay Gundogan and Mateo Kovacic will cover the gap left by Rodri, alongside Rico Lewis and Kalvin Phillips, but Guardiola could look to bolster in January, with Gundogan set to leave at the end of the season.

    All the latest Man City news | Premier League schedule for 2024/25 | Latest Premier League top scorer rankings

    Guardiola is naturally cautious about bringing in a new face in the mid-season market but two options have reportedly emerged for the former Barcelona boss.

    According to reports from Football Insider , City are considering a move to activate Martin Zubimendi's  €60m ($65.5m) release clause with Liverpool not interested in a revived bid for the Basque star.

    getty images

    That could be a more straightforward call than a possible swoop for Inter Milan playmaker Nicolo Barella who impressed in the Serie A side's 0-0 UEFA Champions League draw with City earlier this month.

    The same outlet claims City have made a tentative approach for the 27-year-old but they have been quoted an $84m ($94m) asking price by the Italian champions.

    Barella is also under contract at the San Siro until 2029, after signing a summer extension, with Zubimendi tied to La Real until 2027.

