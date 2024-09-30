Open in App
    Chelsea prepare for Ben Chilwell January sale

    By Feargal Brennan,

    3 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VKQxF_0vocJKi300

    Chelsea are expected to sell more squad players in the January transfer window with Ben Chilwell the latest to be linked with an exit.

    The Blues offloaded a host of star names ahead of the 2024/25 campaign, alongside more deals on transfer deadline day, as the club aims to maintain a financial balance.

    Enzo Maresca has been firm over players who do not fit into his plans at Stamford Bridge and Chiwell has found himself on the sidelines in the opening weeks of the season.

    MORE: All the latest Chelsea news | Premier League schedule for 2024/25 | Latest Premier League top scorer rankings

    The England international has not featured in Premier League action so far and Maresca has no immediate intention to bring him back in with Marc Cucurella his first-choice pick at left-back.

    Chilwell was linked with a late move away in the summer window, but no deal emerged, and the picture will be reassessed at the start of 2025.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MuIZM_0vocJKi300 Getty Images

    As per reports from the Daily Mirror , Chelsea will welcome offers for the 27-year-old, as Maresca continues to trim his bloated squad.

    Interest from the Turkish Super Lig could be revived, but Chilwell's preference is to remain in the Premier League, if an offer comes in for the former Leicester City defender.

    Maresca has apologised for his fervent push to sell Chilwell back in August, and claimed he will feature in the coming weeks, but his future lies away from West London at this stage.

