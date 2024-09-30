What channel is Lions vs. Seahawks on tonight? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' game in Week 4

It's time for some Monday Night Football. The Seattle Seahawks are traveling to the Motor City to take on the Detroit Lions for a Week 4 primetime matchup.

The Lions are coming off a strong road win against the Cardinals, a 20-13 victory that tested and proved their defense's prowess against a red-hot Arizona squad. Goff, St. Brown and Gibbs put on a show, running a solid offense despite losing tight end Sam LaPorta to an injury scare in the second quarter.

Meanwhile, the Seahawks are still undefeated after a dominant win against the Dolphins last week. Quarterback Geno Smith completed 26 of 34 passes for 289 yards and a 71-yard touchdown to D.K. Metcalf, but the squad still made some critical errors. They got away with it against a Miami team with a QB crisis, but they might not be so lucky against the Lions.

Here's how to watch Lions vs. Seahawks in Week 4 on Monday night, with TV and live streaming options for the game.

What channel is Lions vs. Seahawks on today?

TV channel: ABC

ABC Live stream: F ubo (U.S.) | DAZN (Canada)

Detroit and Seattle will face off on ABC, with Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst) calling the action.

Those without cable can also stream the game on Fubo , which is currently offering a free trial for all new users.

Viewers in Canada can watch the game live on DAZN , which exclusively carries NFL Game Pass.