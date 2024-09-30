Open in App
    • Sporting News

    What channel is Lions vs. Seahawks on tonight? Schedule, time for 'Monday Night Football' game in Week 4

    By Cate Schiller,

    2 days ago

    It's time for some Monday Night Football. The Seattle Seahawks are traveling to the Motor City to take on the Detroit Lions for a Week 4 primetime matchup.

    The Lions are coming off a strong road win against the Cardinals, a 20-13 victory that tested and proved their defense's prowess against a red-hot Arizona squad. Goff, St. Brown and Gibbs put on a show, running a solid offense despite losing tight end Sam LaPorta to an injury scare in the second quarter.

    Meanwhile, the Seahawks are still undefeated after a dominant win against the Dolphins last week. Quarterback Geno Smith completed 26 of 34 passes for 289 yards and a 71-yard touchdown to D.K. Metcalf, but the squad still made some critical errors. They got away with it against a Miami team with a QB crisis, but they might not be so lucky against the Lions.

    Here's how to watch Lions vs. Seahawks in Week 4 on Monday night, with TV and live streaming options for the game.

    What channel is Lions vs. Seahawks on today?

    Detroit and Seattle will face off on ABC, with Joe Buck (play-by-play) and Troy Aikman (analyst) calling the action.

    Those without cable can also stream the game on Fubo , which is currently offering a free trial for all new users.

    Kick the NFL season off the right way and save $30 on your first month of Fubo! For a limited time, you can get your first month of Fubo for as low as $49.99. Stream ESPN, ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC and 200+ top channels of live TV and sports without cable. (Participating plans only. Taxes and fees may apply.)

    Viewers in Canada can watch the game live on DAZN , which exclusively carries NFL Game Pass.

