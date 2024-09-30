Open in App
    Tyler Huntley to inject life into Miami Dolphins: Tyreek Hill Sam LaPorta Kenneth Walker Monday Night Football Fantasy Pick'em

    By Ben Verbrugge,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3fuSzG_0vobRDfx00

    The Tennessee Titans will face off against the Miami Dolphins, and the Seattle Seahawks will battle it out with the Detroit Lions during this week 4 Monday Night Football doubleheader.

    So far, we are 8-1 on the week with our more or less SuperDraft player picks and a perfect 8-0 on Monday night would result in a payout of 100 times the entry fee. Let’s dive into our eight best picks to get you started in the right direction.

    Tyler Huntley 32.5 Rushing Yards (MORE)

    Huntley is starting his first game as a Miami Dolphins, and he was brought in to inject some life into this offense. His most valuable asset is his rushing ability, and he has rushed for at least 40 yards in seven out of his eleven career starts.

    Tyjae Spears 25.5 Rushing Yards (LESS)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43iz84_0vobRDfx00

    Spears has been doing most of his damage through the air this season, with Tony Pollard serving as the main ball carrier. He is only averaging 16 yards per game on the ground and has yet to rush for more than 21 yards in a game.

    Tyreek Hill 53.5 Receiving Yards (MORE)

    The Dolphins have no excuse when it comes to not getting Hill the ball more last week. They should make up for it in this game by getting their most important playmaker involved early and often. Miami’s best chance of winning is if Hill has a big day, and the coaching staff knows that.

    Nick Folk 6 Kicking Points (MORE)

    This is a low bar to pass. Kicker point totals are generally at least set at 7 or 7.5, so we will take our chances and assume Folk will make a couple of field goals and at least one PAT.

    Sam LaPorta 39.5 Receiving Yards (LESS)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XPdH6_0vobRDfx00

    It has been a tough start to the year for LaPorta after his fantastic rookie season. He is averaging 31 yards per game and has only gone over this number once this year. The tight end was also on the injury report and was questionable to play for most of the week, which may limit his role.

    Kenneth Walker 55.5 Rushing Yards (LESS)

    Walker has not seen the field since week 1, and Zach Charbonnet has run well in his absence. While Walker should retain his starting role, it has yet to be seen how much Charbonnet will eat into his workload now that he is returning from an injury.

    Jahmyr Gibbs 78.5 Rushing + Receiving Yards (MORE)

    Gibbs has crushed this line each of the past two weeks and only fell five yards short in week 1. He is the most versatile offensive weapon for a team that should put up a lot of points in this game.

    Jaxon Smith-Njigba 4.5 Receptions (MORE)

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2iux1G_0vobRDfx00

    JSN has been up and down in his second year in the league, but the coaching staff wants to keep getting him more involved. After 16 targets in week 2, he only saw three last week. He should end up somewhere in the middle, which he can capitalize on and go over on this line.

