    'He’s a real threat' — Man United legend can’t stop praising Liverpool’s rising star

    By Vishal Bhawani,

    3 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hcYQa_0voaLpYq00

    Liverpool fans might want to keep an eye on Ben Doak, the teenage sensation lighting up Middlesbrough during his loan spell.

    The 19-year-old winger bagged his first senior goal in a 2-0 win over Stoke City, and none other than Manchester United legend Michael Carrick couldn’t stop raving about him.

    Doak, who joined Middlesbrough on loan for the season, made the switch to get more first-team experience, with Liverpool’s forward line featuring the likes of Mo Salah, Luis Diaz, and Cody Gakpo. And it looks like the move is paying off big time for both Doak and Boro.

    MORE: All the latest Liverpool news | Premier League schedule for 2024/25 | Latest Premier League top scorer rankings

    What Michael Carrick said?

    After his electric performance, Carrick, now Middlesbrough’s boss, was full of praise for the Liverpool youngster. “He’s a real threat,” said Carrick.

    “He’s young, but if you’re good enough, you’re old enough.” That’s high praise from a man who knows a thing or two about quality players.

    Carrick also pointed out Doak’s “character and personality,” qualities that have clearly stood out on the training ground and in matches.

    While Doak may not have played much football before his loan, he’s making the most of every opportunity. “We’re really excited to see what he can do from here,” added Carrick, hinting that this might just be the beginning for the young Scot.

    For Liverpool fans, Doak’s rapid rise will be exciting news. After making his Anfield debut at 16 and overcoming a knee injury, the teenager is showing he’s ready for the big time.

    Could he be the next Anfield prodigy to break into Slot’s first team.

