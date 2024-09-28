Open in App
    Dolphins reveal starting quarterback for Week 4 game vs. Titans

    By Mike Moraitis,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0juWHh_0vnANiZ600

    The Miami Dolphins had a question mark at quarterback going into the Week 4 game against the Tennessee Titans , as it wasn't clear who the team would start for the Monday night contest.

    Skylar Thompson got the start in Week 3 in place of Tua Tagovailoa, who suffered another concussion in the Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills . But Thompson was ineffective and suffered his own injury .

    Head coach Mike McDaniel has made his decision for Week 4 and he's going to start Tyler Huntley against the Titans, with Tim Boyle serving as the backup, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport .

    Whether or not Huntley can provide an upgrade for Miami's offense remains to be seen. Huntley does have more experience than Thompson, though, appearing in 20 games (nine starts) during his four-year career.

    In those games, Huntley has completed 64.6% of his passes for 1,957 yards and eight touchdowns to seven picks. He made one start for the Baltimore Ravens last season in Week 18, completing 53.5% of his passes for 146 yards and one touchdown.

    Huntley will bring an extra element to the Dolphins' offense for the Titans to game plan for with his ability to run the football.

    Both the Titans and Dolphins will be looking to snap their losing streaks when the two teams take the field at Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night. The Titans have yet to win a game in 2024, while the Dolphins have lost their last two.

    MORE TENNESSEE TITANS NEWS

    Titans predicted to make 2 significant additions to offense in 2025

    Titans vs. Dolphins picks, predictions for Week 4

