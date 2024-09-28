Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel names starting quarterback for Week 4

    By Wendi Oliveros,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b9D2I_0vn9wTKC00

    It must feel like Groundhog Day for Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel. His team has already used all three quarterbacks on its training camp roster.

    With Week 4 on the horizon and Tyler Huntley signed from the Ravens practice squad, McDaniel took a little extra time naming his starting for Monday night's game against the Titans.

    McDaniel is going with the newcomer Huntley.  "Snoop" as he is known has jumped in, acclimated quickly, and gained the confidence of his teammates.

    Huntley earned the starting nod over Dolphins QB3 Tim Boyle.  Huntley and Boyle have similar game experience, 20 games for Huntley and 21 for Boyle.  Boyle is winless in his five starts, and Huntley has won three games.  A big difference is Huntley is a mobile quarterback who has scored three rushing touchdowns.

    Huntley is a Florida native who joked earlier in the week that should he start, family members will have to buy tickets to get into the game.  The Dolphins are craving quarterback health and consistency, but as it stands, they are embarking on the path of the 2023 Cleveland Browns who used five quarterbacks on their way to an 11-6 record and a trip to the playoffs.

    Skylar Thompson is still dealing with a rib injury so it remains to be seen if he could be called back to duty when he gets healthy.  Tua Tagovailoa is on IR with no definite timetable for return from his Week 2 concussion.  He is cleared to be with the team and engaged in non-football-related activities. He is reportedly assisting in the preparation of the quarterbacks.

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 2
    Add a Comment
    Brian Causer
    1d ago
    i already knew that Huntley was going to be the starting QB. I hope he does well.
    Jonathan Celeste
    1d ago
    🤞
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Miami Dolphins Announce New Starting Quarterback For Week 4
    The Spun2 days ago
    Everyone Is Praying For Baker Mayfield And His Wife After The Couple Was Forced From Their Home In Tampa Bay
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Mike McDaniel finally comes to his senses with Dolphins QB decision for Week 4
    FanSided2 days ago
    Travis Kelce’s Mom Throws Him Under the Bus in Taylor Swift Romance: ‘I Think He’s Getting Some Help’
    thenerdstash.com3 days ago
    NFL insider provides important update on Tua Tagovailoa's return
    FanSided2 days ago
    The Miami Dolphins Wasted Tua Tagovailoa’s Potential
    twsn.net2 days ago
    Deshaun Watson argues with Browns teammates, Jameis Winston intervenes as frustrations boil over vs. Raiders
    Sporting News20 hours ago
    Three Newborn Florida Panther Kittens Found in Florida’s Remote Wilderness
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    How old is Joe Flacco? Colts backup QB jokes about his age compared to Anthony Richardson's mom
    Sporting News21 hours ago
    Winners and losers from Los Angeles Chargers' tough Week 4 loss to Chiefs
    Sporting News18 hours ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato13 days ago
    Social Media Detectives Believe They’ve Uncovered The Exact Moment When Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Cursed Himself And Triggered His Own Downfall
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Emotional Jason Kelce almost breaks down in tears to brother Travis over NFL struggles and talk of Chiefs benching
    The US Sun2 days ago
    Cooper Manning football career: Revisiting oldest Manning brother's playing days before career-ending diagnosis
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Dikembe Mutombo dies at 58: NBA world mourns loss of Hall of Famer after battle with brain cancer
    Sporting News4 hours ago
    Justin Herbert slams helmet into Chargers' bench in rare show of frustration during loss to Chiefs
    Sporting News19 hours ago
    Tito Jackson Would ‘Still Be Here’ If Late Artist ‘Had Gotten Help Sooner’
    In Touch Weekly3 days ago
    Tom Brady offers fiery response to Baker Mayfield criticism: 'This wasn't daycare'
    Sporting News1 day ago
    College Football Playoff bracket for Week 6: Projecting top four seeds, first-round matchups, bubble teams
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Los Angeles Lakers Could Sign $120 Million Miami Heat Star in Blockbuster Trade
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    MLB playoff schedule 2024: Full bracket, dates, times, TV channels for every series
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Bo Nix passing yards today: Broncos rookie puts together ugly minus-7 first half vs. Jets
    Sporting News1 day ago
    49ers superstar 'feeling fantastic,' expects to play against Patriots
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Bears predicted to land nine-time Pro Bowler to protect Caleb Williams
    Sporting News4 hours ago
    Former Denver Broncos third-round bust gets another shot in the league
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Steelers' DeShon Elliott goes off on officials for awful penalty on Minkah Fitzpatrick
    Sporting News21 hours ago
    Bears rookie surprisingly enters record books in victory over Rams
    Sporting News4 hours ago
    Jonathan Taylor injury update: Latest news on Colts star RB after Week 4 exit
    Sporting News23 hours ago
    Aaron Rodgers disagrees with coach on cadence after Jets' penalty-filled loss
    Sporting News20 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy