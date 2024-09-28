Open in App
    • Sporting News

    Why is Auburn favored over Oklahoma? Exploring line shift for Sooners’ first SEC road game

    By Ben Grunert,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tVYkd_0vn5oJbG00

    The Auburn Tigers take on the No. 21 Oklahoma Sooners in Week 5 SEC action. Despite their worse record and lack of a national ranking, the Tigers are 1-point favorites on most major sportsbooks including FanDuel and DraftKings.

    Why is that?

    For starters, Oklahoma is dealing with several injuries. The Sooners have listed five wide receivers as out for the contest, including junior Deion Burks. Burks has averaged 6.5 receptions and over 50 yards per game this season.

    Oklahoma has also dealt with serious offensive struggles this season, and the Sooners are even changing things up at quarterback as they insert freshman Michael Hawkins Jr. into the starting lineup. In their last game, Oklahoma only mustered 222 total yards of offense in their loss to Tennessee.

    According to James Parks of College Football HQ , “Auburn emerging as the favorite during the week reflects the trepidation that many bettors have about the Sooners’ offense…”

    Oklahoma is on the road for this one at Jordan-Hare Stadium, which may have also played a part in Auburn’s odds. However, the Sooners have a superior defense that could allow them to thwart the home team’s efforts.

    Has Oklahoma ever played Auburn in football?

    The Sooners, who are playing in the SEC for the first time ever this season, have only played Auburn twice in the history of their program. Oklahoma is 2-0 all-time against Auburn with both wins coming in postseason bowl games.

    In the 2017 Sugar Bowl, Oklahoma beat Auburn 35-19. 45 years earlier, the Sooners prevailed 40-22 in the 1972 Sugar Bowl.

    This historical matchup will still mark the first-ever meeting between Oklahoma and Auburn in the regular season. The Tigers will look to bounce back from their Week 4 loss to Arkansas as the Sooners look for a much-needed win as well.

