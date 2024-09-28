Open in App
    NFL Week 4 TV coverage map: Cleveland Browns vs. Las Vegas Raiders

    By Mike Moraitis,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FENoQ_0vn5oHpo00

    The Las Vegas Raiders (1-2) and Cleveland Browns (1-2) are both looking to get back on track when they meet at Allegiant Stadium on Sunday in Week 4.

    The Raiders are coming off an ugly loss at the hands of the Carolina Panthers , 36-22, and have erased the good will they earned from an upset win the week prior. Meanwhile, the Browns continue to look like a mess after dropping their Week 3 game to the New York Giants , 21-15.

    Both teams enter this game with a slew of injuries. The Raiders won't have wide receiver Davante Adams and edge rusher Maxx Crosby, to name a few. Cleveland is missing three starters along the offensive line in Jack Conklin, Jedrick Wills and Wyatt Teller, and tight end David Njoku will sit out again.

    Check out all the information you need to watch the Week 4 game between the Browns and Raiders below. We also have the injury reports listed for both teams.

    Browns vs. Raiders TV coverage map

    If you're in the blue, you'll get Raiders versus Browns locally. Check out the TV coverage maps for all Week 4 games on 506Sports.com .

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zqzje_0vn5oHpo00

    How to watch Raiders vs. Browns

    When: Sunday, Sept. 29, 4:25 p.m. ET

    Where: Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV

    Watch: CBS

    Stream: NFL+ (mobile devices, local only)

    Radio: Raiders stations | Browns stations

    Raiders injury report and game statuses

    LB Kana'i Mauga (calf): Questionable

    RB Ameer Abdullah (back): Questionable

    DE Maxx Crosby (ankle): Doubtful

    RT Thayer Munford Jr. (knee, ankle): Doubtful

    LB Divine Deablo (oblique): Out

    WR Davante Adams (hamstring): Out

    TE Michael Mayer (personal): Out

    CB Decamerion Richardson (hamstring): Out

    MORE: Raiders' full Week 4 injury report

    Browns injury report and game statuses

    LB Jordan Hicks (ribs, elbow): Questionable

    TE David Njoku (ankle): Out

    OT Jack Conklin (hamstring): Out

    RB Pierre Strong (hamstring): Out

    OT Jedrick Wills (triceps): Out

    MORE: Browns' full Week 4 injury report

    Raiders schedule 2024

    Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Result
    1 Sept. 8 at Chargers 4:05 p.m. CBS L 22-10
    2 Sept. 15 at Ravens 1 p.m. CBS W 26-23
    3 Sept. 22 vs. Panthers 4:05 p.m. CBS L 36-22
    4 Sept. 29 vs. Browns 4:25 p.m. CBS --
    5 Oct. 6 at Broncos 4:05 p.m. Fox --
    6 Oct. 13 vs. Steelers 4:05 p.m. CBS --
    7 Oct. 20 at Rams 4:05 p.m. CBS --
    8 Oct. 27 vs. Chiefs 4:25 p.m. CBS --
    9 Nov. 3 at Bengals 1 p.m. Fox --
    10 Nov. 10 BYE -- -- --
    11 Nov. 17 at Dolphins 1 p.m. CBS --
    12 No. 24 vs. Broncos 4:05 p.m. CBS --
    13 Nov. 29 at Chiefs 3 p.m. Prime Video --
    14 Dec. 8 at Buccaneers 1 p.m. CBS --
    15 Dec. 16 (MNF) vs. Falcons 8:30 p.m. ESPN --
    16 Dec. 22 vs. Jaguars 4:25 p.m. CBS --
    17 Dec. 29 at Saints 1 p.m. Fox --
    18 TBD vs. Chargers TBD TBD --

    Browns schedule 2024

    Week Date Opponent Time (ET) TV Result
    1 Sept. 8 vs. Cowboys 4:25 p.m. Fox L 33-17
    2 Sept. 15 at Jaguars 1 p.m. CBS W 18-13
    3 Sept. 22 vs. Giants 1 p.m. Fox L 21-15
    4 Sept. 29 at Raiders 4:25 p.m. CBS --
    5 Oct. 6 at Commanders 1 p.m. Fox --
    6 Oct. 13 at Eagles 1 p.m. Fox --
    7 Oct. 20 vs. Bengals 1 p.m. CBS --
    8 Oct. 27 vs. Ravens 1 p.m. CBS --
    9 Nov. 3 vs. Chargers 1 p.m. CBS --
    10 Nov. 10 Bye -- -- --
    11 Nov. 17 at Saints 1 p.m. Fox --
    12 Nov. 21 (Thu.) vs. Steelers 8:15 p.m. Prime Video --
    13 Dec. 2 (Mon.) at Broncos 8:15 p.m. ESPN --
    14 Dec. 8 at Steelers 1 p.m. CBS --
    15 Dec. 15 vs. Chiefs 1 p.m. CBS --
    16 Dec. 19 (Thu.) at Bengals 8:15 p.m. Prime Video --
    17 Dec. 29 vs. Dolphins 8:20 p.m. NBC --
    18 Jan. 5 at Ravens TBD TBD --
