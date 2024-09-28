Open in App
    'Cristiano Ronaldo was right' — Man Utd heeds CR7's call says ex-Red Devil as rebuild in full swing under INEOS

    By Vishal Bhawani,

    2 days ago

    Manchester United fans, it looks like Cristiano Ronaldo ’s words have hit home. The Portuguese legend, who left Old Trafford in a storm of criticism back in 2022, may have sparked a much-needed revolution at the club.

    Former United striker Louis Saha believes the Red Devils are finally listening to their former star’s calls for a complete overhaul.

    In his explosive exit, Ronaldo famously called for United to "rebuild everything" if they wanted to return to winning ways.

    He also didn’t shy away from criticizing Erik ten Hag and what he saw as a lack of ambition at the club. Now, Saha thinks Ronaldo was right all along, and the changes happening at Manchester United are proof of that.

    Ronaldo’s impact still felt at Man Utd

    Speaking to Casino Hawks, Saha explained, “Cristiano Ronaldo was right when he said that Manchester United needed to rebuild everything. It seemed like people at the club started to listen after that interview. Look at the new CEO, the changes in the backroom staff, and the talk of a new stadium—it’s happening.”

    It’s hard to argue with Saha’s assessment. The arrival of Sir Jim Ratcliffe and INEOS as minority owners has brought fresh energy to the club.

    Big moves have been made, with Omar Berrada, formerly of Manchester City, now CEO, and Dan Ashworth from Newcastle stepping in as sporting director. Not to mention the return of Ruud van Nistelrooy to the coaching staff, bringing a familiar winning mentality back to Old Trafford.

    New signings like Leny Yoro, Manuel Ugarte, and Matthijs de Ligt have strengthened the squad, giving fans hope that this rebuild is more than just talk. Saha added, “It’s only right that the club listened to people who were there during Sir Alex Ferguson’s era. Fans want to get back to that feeling, and players like Ronaldo and Rio Ferdinand know exactly how to win.”

    As Manchester United prepare to face Tottenham on Sunday, there’s no doubt that Ronaldo’s influence, even from afar, continues to shape the future of the club. His legacy at United may have ended on a sour note, but his words seem to have set the wheels in motion for the club to find its way back to the top.

