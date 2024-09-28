Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    What channel is Florida State vs. SMU on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 5 college football game live

    By Ishika Dadhwal,

    2 days ago

    Saturday's matchup between Florida State (1-3) and SMU (3-1) presents a critical juncture for both programs. Both teams have endured a challenging start to the season, and a victory in this contest could provide a much-needed boost to their respective campaigns.

    The Seminoles, despite their pedigree, have struggled to find their rhythm. Their offense has been inconsistent, and their defense has been susceptible to big plays. A loss to SMU would further intensify the pressure on head coach Mike Norvell.

    The Mustangs, meanwhile, have shown glimpses of potential but have been unable to sustain their momentum. Their offense has been explosive at times, but their defense has struggled to contain opposing attacks. A win over FSU would be a significant accomplishment and could help to build confidence within the program.

    Here is everything that you need to know about Florida State vs. SMU.

    What channel is Florida State vs. SMU on today?

    • TV channel: ACC Network
    • Live stream: Fubo

    Florida State vs. SMU will air live nationally on ACC Network.

    Wes Durham (play-by-play) and Dana Boyle (sideline reporter) will be on the call.

    The game can also be streamed on Fubo , which offers a free trial, so you can try before you buy.

    Kick the college football season off the right way and save $30 on your first month of Fubo! For a limited time, you can get your first month of Fubo for as low as $49.99. Stream ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and 200+ top channels of live TV and sports without cable. (Participating plans only. Taxes and fees may apply.)

    Florida State vs. SMU start time

    • Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
    • Time: 8 p.m. ET

    Kickoff of Florida State vs. SMU is set for 8 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 28.

    The game will be played at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in University Park, Texas.

    Florida State vs. SMU radio station

    Listen to Florida State vs. SMU live on SiriusXM.

    The Seminoles broadcast will be available on channel 371, while Mustangs fans will want to tune into channel 193.

    Get 3 months of SiriusXM for just $1 . Listen to live NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL games, plus NASCAR, college sports and more. Stay updated with all the news and get all the analysis on multiple sport-specific channels.

    Florida State football schedule 2024

    Date Game Time (ET) Tickets
    Sat., Aug. 24 Georgia Tech 24, Florida State 21
    Mon., Sept. 2 Boston College 28 , Florida State 13
    Sat., Sept. 7 BYE
    Sat., Sept. 14 Memphis 20, Florida State 12
    Sat., Sept. 21 vs. Cal 7 p.m. Buy now
    Sat., Sept. 28 at SMU 8 p.m. Buy now
    Sat., Oct. 5 vs. Clemson TBD Buy now
    Sat., Oct. 12 OFF
    Fri., Oct. 28 at Duke 7 p.m. Buy now
    Sat., Oct. 26 at Miami TBD Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 2 vs. North Carolina TBD Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 9 at Notre Dame 7:30 p.m. Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 16 OFF
    Sat., Nov. 23 vs. Charleston. Southern TBD Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 30 vs. Florida TBD Buy now

    SMU football schedule 2024

    Date Game Time (ET) Tickets
    Sat., Aug. 24 SMU 29 , Nevada 24
    Sat., Aug. 31 SMU 59 , HCU 7
    Fri., Sept. 6 BYU 18, SMU 15
    Sat., Sept. 14 OFF
    Sat., Sept. 21 vs. TCU 5 p.m. Buy now
    Sat., Sept. 28 vs. Florida State 8 p.m. Buy now
    Sat., Oct. 5 at Louisville TBD Buy now
    Sat., Oct. 12 OFF
    Sat., Oct. 19 at Stanford TBD Buy now
    Sat., Oct. 26 at Duke TBD Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 2 vs. Pitt TBD Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 9 OFF
    Sat., Nov. 16 vs. Boston College TBD Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 23 at Virginia TBD Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 30 vs. Cal TBD Buy now

    Related Links

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    College football top 25 rankings for Week 6: Alabama takes No. 1 spot from Texas
    Sporting News1 day ago
    How to watch Chiefs vs. Chargers today: Channel, time, TV schedule, live stream for NFL Week 4 game
    Sporting News1 day ago
    College Football Playoff bracket for Week 6: Projecting top four seeds, first-round matchups, bubble teams
    Sporting News1 day ago
    MLB playoff schedule 2024: Full bracket, dates, times, TV channels for every series
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    Is Noah Fant playing Monday night? Latest updates on Seahawks tight end's status on 'Monday Night Football'
    Sporting News5 hours ago
    NFL Week 4 TV coverage map: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Former Red Sox CBO Chaim Bloom lands long-term contract to lead NL team
    Sporting News10 hours ago
    NBA legend and former Nuggets lottery pick passes away
    Sporting News5 hours ago
    Cooper Manning football career: Revisiting oldest Manning brother's playing days before career-ending diagnosis
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Lions vs. Seahawks radio station: Channels, live streams to listen to NFL Monday night game broadcast
    Sporting News11 hours ago
    Dolphins HC Mike McDaniel names starting quarterback for Week 4
    Sporting News2 days ago
    MLB announces major changes to All-Star Game uniforms for 2025
    Sporting News11 hours ago
    WWE Monday Night Raw (Sep 30 episode) Preview, Match Card, Results: Godzilla v King Kong before Bad Blood
    Sporting News9 hours ago
    Sam LaPorta's status for Lions' Week 4 game confirmed by Dan Campbell
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Miami Dolphins WR Odell Beckham Jr. will reportedly return to practice in Week 5
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Bears $19.5 million starter called player who could be on trade block
    Sporting News10 hours ago
    Giants $23 million star defends decision to skip finale: ‘This game has no meaning’
    Sporting News15 hours ago
    76ers center deems himself the best rebounder in NBA history
    Sporting News12 hours ago
    'The Hit King,' MLB legend, Pete Rose dead at 83, per report
    Sporting News6 hours ago
    Why was Pete Rose called 'Charlie Hustle?' Explaining MLB's all-time hits leader's iconic nickname origin
    Sporting News5 hours ago
    Giants make stunning front office moves, hiring franchise icon to replace fired GM
    Sporting News12 hours ago
    Patriots linebacker will miss the rest of the 2024 season with a torn ACL
    Sporting News1 day ago
    New York Yankees recall struggling pitcher for final two games of season
    Sporting News2 days ago
    DraftKings promo code + MNF odds and expert picks for Titans vs. Dolphins + Seahawks vs. Lions: Bet $5, Get $200 in bonus bets
    Sporting News9 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy