Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Sporting News

    Michigan vs. Washington tickets: Cheapest price, date for college football Big Ten game

    By Emily Dozier,

    2 days ago

    Some may say the most exciting college football regular season game is the season opener or rivalry matchup. Others may say it's a national championship rematch. Those fans will get there wish in a matter of days as Washington hosts Michigan.

    The Huskies' third Big Ten game ever, it'll be no easy task to down the Wolverines. Fortunately, the reigning champions are in the same position as the host team.

    The Wolverines are now led by Sherrone Moore, who helped Michigan to a title as offensive coordinator. Michigan isn't the favorites to win it all this year, especially as it undergoes roster shifts this season, but a CFP appearance still isn't far off.

    Washington now answers to Jedd Fisch, who spent three seasons in Arizona. It's even more of a rebuilding year for the Huskies, especially as they tackle a new conference.

    Regardless, there's history to the Michigan-Washington matchup, one that Husky fans know all too well, and they plan to make Seattle a tough environment for the Wolverines' first road game of the season. Here's how to get the best deals for tickets for the rematch.

    BUY NOW: Get tickets for the Michigan-Washington game on StubHub

    Michigan vs. Washington tickets

    Tickets for the Wolverines vs. Huskies game are available on StubHub .

    While it may not be a rivalry game, the matchup is still expected to be a good one, given it's still a rematch from last year's championship. It costs at least $70 to get into the game, but fans can find 100-level seats for as little as $120.

    Click the link below to view more prices and a seat map of Husky Stadium.

    BUY NOW: Cheapest prices for Michigan-Washington tickets on StubHub

    What time is Michigan vs. Washington football game?

    • Date : Saturday, Oct. 5
    • Time : 7:30 p.m. ET

    Washington hosts Michigan on Saturday, Oct. 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET from Husky Stadium.

    Michigan football schedule 2024

    Date Game Time (ET)/Results Tickets
    Sat., Aug. 31 vs. Fresno State W, 30-10
    Sat., Sept. 7 vs. Texas L, 31-12
    Sat., Sept. 14 vs. Arkansas State W, 28-18
    Sat., Sept. 21 vs. USC* W, 27-24
    Sat., Sept. 28 vs. Minnesota* Noon Buy now
    Sat., Oct. 5 at Washington* 7:30 p.m. Buy now
    Sat., Oct. 12 OFF
    Sat., Oct. 19 at Illinois* TBD Buy now
    Sat., Oct. 26 vs. Michigan State* TBD Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 2 vs. Oregon* TBD Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 9 at Indiana* TBD Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 16 OFF
    Sat., Nov. 23 vs. Northwestern* TBD Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 30 at Ohio State* Noon Buy now

    *Big Ten game

    Washington football schedule 2024

    Date Game Time (ET)/Results Tickets
    Sat., Aug. 31 vs. Weber State W, 35-3
    Sat., Sept. 7 vs. Eastern Michigan W, 30-9
    Sat., Sept. 14 vs. Washington State L, 24-19
    Sat., Sept. 21 vs. Northwestern* W, 24-5
    Fri., Sept. 27 at Rutgers* 8 p.m. Buy now
    Sat., Oct. 5 vs. Michigan* 7:30 p.m. Buy now
    Sat., Oct. 12 at Iowa* TBD Buy now
    Sat., Oct. 19 OFF
    Sat., Oct. 26 at Indiana* TBD
    Sat., Nov. 2 vs. USC* TBD Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 9 at Penn State* TBD Buy now
    Fri., Nov. 15 vs. UCLA* 9 p.m. Buy now
    Sat., Nov. 23 OFF
    Sat., Nov. 30 at Oregon* TBD Buy now

    *Big Ten game

    Related Links

    Expand All
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    College football top 25 rankings for Week 6: Alabama takes No. 1 spot from Texas
    Sporting News1 day ago
    College Football Playoff bracket for Week 6: Projecting top four seeds, first-round matchups, bubble teams
    Sporting News1 day ago
    MLB playoff schedule 2024: Full bracket, dates, times, TV channels for every series
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Hurricane Francine to Impact the Gulf Coast; Heavy Rain, Hurricane Conditions, & Tornadoes
    National Weather Force19 days ago
    In Memory of Michael Evans (The First Lionel on 'The Jeffersons'): 18 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato14 days ago
    How to watch Chiefs vs. Chargers today: Channel, time, TV schedule, live stream for NFL Week 4 game
    Sporting News1 day ago
    Julius Randle was reportedly on trade block after no 'progress' on Knicks contract extension
    Sporting News2 days ago
    NBA legend and former Nuggets lottery pick passes away
    Sporting News4 hours ago
    NFL Week 4 TV coverage map: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Former Red Sox CBO Chaim Bloom lands long-term contract to lead NL team
    Sporting News9 hours ago
    Cooper Manning football career: Revisiting oldest Manning brother's playing days before career-ending diagnosis
    Sporting News2 days ago
    6.6 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Off the Coast of Canada, Felt in Washington State
    Bellingham Metro News14 days ago
    $223 Million Spent! Why Publix Is Taking Over Florida Shopping Centers
    Akeena7 days ago
    Miami Dolphins WR Odell Beckham Jr. will reportedly return to practice in Week 5
    Sporting News1 day ago
    MLB announces major changes to All-Star Game uniforms for 2025
    Sporting News11 hours ago
    Seahawks vs. Lions final score, results: Lions show off high-octane offense as Jared Goff sets passing record
    Sporting News7 hours ago
    Evacuations ordered as two Wyoming wildfires explode
    WyoFile5 hours ago
    Bears $19.5 million starter called player who could be on trade block
    Sporting News9 hours ago
    Lions run 'Philly Special'-like trick play for Amon-Ra St. Brown touchdown pass to Jared Goff vs. Seahawks
    Sporting News2 hours ago
    Giants $23 million star defends decision to skip finale: ‘This game has no meaning’
    Sporting News14 hours ago
    76ers center deems himself the best rebounder in NBA history
    Sporting News11 hours ago
    Why was Pete Rose called 'Charlie Hustle?' Explaining MLB's all-time hits leader's iconic nickname origin
    Sporting News4 hours ago
    'The Hit King,' MLB legend, Pete Rose dead at 83, per report
    Sporting News5 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy