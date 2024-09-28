Open in App
    What channel is Clemson vs. Stanford on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 5 college football game live

    By Cate Schiller,

    2 days ago

    No. 17 Clemson is set to host one of the newest ACC additions this week as Stanford continues conference play in South Carolina.

    The Tigers were firing on all cylinders last week, dominating NC State and winning by a final score of 59-35. Behind quarterback Cade Klubnik's strong performance, Clemson jumped out to a 28-0 lead and never looked back.

    Last week, Stanford notched its first ACC win, defeating Syracuse with a buzzer-beating field goal. Stanford's defense was no joke, holding the Orange to just 26 rushing yards on 17 attempts.

    Which team will move to 3-1 on Saturday?

    Here is everything you need to know about Clemson vs. Stanford, including TV and streaming options for the game.

    What channel is Clemson vs. Stanford on today?

    • TV channel: ESPN
    • Live stream: Fubo

    Clemson vs. Stanford will air live on ESPN. Fans can also stream the game on Fubo , which is currently offering a free trial.

    For a limited time, you can get your first month of Fubo for as low as $49.99, a $30 savings. Stream ESPN, ABC, CBS, Fox, NBC and 200+ top channels of live TV and sports without cable. (Participating plans only. Taxes and fees may apply.)

    Clemson vs. Stanford start time

    • Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
    • Time: 7 p.m. ET | 4 p.m. PT

    Clemson vs. Stanford will kick off at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 28. The game will be played at Memorial Stadium in Clemson, S.C.

    Clemson vs. Stanford radio station

    You can listen to Clemson vs. Stanford live on SiriusXM . Coverage will be available on channels 194 (Clemson broadcast) and 384 (Stanford broadcast).

    Get 3 months of SiriusXM for just $1 . Listen to live NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL games, plus NASCAR, college sports and more. Stay updated with all the news and get all the analysis on multiple sport-specific channels.

    Clemson football schedule 2024

    Date Game Time (ET)
    Aug. 31 Georgia 34 , Clemson 3
    Sept. 7 Clemson 66 , App State 20
    Sept. 21 Clemson 59 , NC State 35
    Sept. 28 vs. Stanford 7 p.m.
    Oct. 5 at Florida State TBD
    Oct. 12 at Wake Forest TBD
    Oct. 19 vs. Virginia TBD
    Nov. 2 vs. Louisville TBD
    Nov. 9 at Virginia Tech TBD
    Nov. 16 at Pitt TBD
    Nov. 23 vs. The Citadel TBD
    Nov. 30 vs. South Carolina TBD

    Stanford football schedule 2024

    Date Opponent Time (ET)
    Aug. 30 TCU 34 , Stanford 27
    Sept. 7 Stanford 41 , Cal Poly 7
    Sept. 20 Stanford 26 , Syracuse 24
    Sept. 28 at Clemson 7 p.m.
    Oct. 5 vs. Virginia Tech 3:30 p.m.
    Oct. 12 at Notre Dame 3:30 p.m.
    Oct. 19 vs. SMU TBD
    Oct. 26 vs. Wake Forest TBD
    Nov. 2 at NC State TBD
    Nov. 16 vs. Louisville TBD
    Nov. 23 at California TBD
    Nov. 29 at San Jose State 4 p.m.

