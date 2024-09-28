Cooper Manning football career: Revisiting oldest Manning brother's playing days before career-ending diagnosis

Many people know what it's like to be the odd sibling out. Cooper Manning lived it to a degree that almost no one else has.

Manning watched his brothers not only go to the NFL but win multiple Super Bowls. Peyton Manning is considered one of the greatest players in NFL history, while Eli Manning might have a Hall of Fame case himself after a long career with the Giants.

Even Manning's father, Archie, enjoyed a fruitful career as an NFL quarterback for 14 seasons.

The story of Cooper Manning isn't as simple as a football player who just wasn't as successful as his brothers. As his son, Arch, continues his football journey at Texas, there's more to know about Cooper.

Here's a closer look at Cooper Manning's football career and how it all came to an end.

Did Cooper Manning play football?

Manning played football, emerging as a standout wide receiver in high school. He caught passes from his younger brother, Peyton, as a senior, and he turned his success into a scholarship at Ole Miss.

Unfortunately, Manning's career came to an end before he could even set foot on the field for the Rebels. A spinal stenosis diagnosis led doctors to recommend he stop playing football, and his career was over before Peyton or Eli even reached the collegiate level.

Cooper Manning high school football

Manning might have had a path to the NFL, but it wasn't going to come as a quarterback. He didn't have the same arm as his brothers, but he did have NFL-caliber size at wide receiver and found his home at the position.

Manning was a two-time All-State selection during his time at Isidore Newman High School, and he was a multi-sport athlete who spent time on the basketball court as well.

As he neared the end of his high school days, Manning was recruited by Texas and Virginia along with Ole Miss.

Where did Cooper Manning go to college?

Manning didn't get to play football at Ole Miss, but he still attended the school. Eli later attended Ole Miss as well, while Peyton spent his college career at Tennessee.

Manning's father, Archie, also played at Ole Miss, so the eldest son was following his father's lead.

Cooper Manning college stats

Manning didn't get to play a game at Ole Miss despite arriving on campus as a highly-regarded wide receiver.

Cooper Manning spinal stenosis

Manning was 18 years old when he started noticing numbness in his fingers and toes, as well as atrophy of his bicep muscle. After a series of tests at the Mayo Clinic, Manning learned he had spinal stenosis.

The condition fortunately wasn't something that would upend his life, but it's a narrowing of the spine that tends to affect older individuals. Some athletes, including former MLB star David Wright, have tried (and, in Wright's case, struggled) to play through the condition, but every circumstance is different.

Manning opened up about the untimely end of his football career in a 2013 ESPN documentary, revealing that he missed the brotherhood of the sport more than anything.

"I think what I miss most about football is... the guys," Manning said , "Not winning, or losing or catching touchdowns. It was like, the locker room and the bus rides home."

Manning didn't get to be part of a team after his career ended, but he did get to experience it through his brothers. While it certainly might have been bittersweet to watch Peyton and Eli enjoy so much success in college and the NFL, their careers brought Cooper as close to the action as one could get without actually playing for a team.

Manning got to witness his brothers win a combined four Super Bowls, and his hope is he can live the NFL experience again through his son.

What does Cooper Manning do now?

Manning broke into the world of business and law after his playing career ended. He previously worked as a partner at Howard Weil in New Orleans for 16 years and now serves as senior managing director at AJ Capital Partners.

Manning "focuses on business development and investor relations" at AJ Capital Partners, according to his bio , and still lives in the New Orleans area.

Despite not playing football after high school, Manning has begun to get involved in the NFL media world. He's a special contributor for "Fox NFL Kickoff," starring in pregame segments for the network's NFL coverage.

Manning drew some laughs in 2023 when he joked about he and 49ers QB Brock Purdy being the "third-favorite" during a playoff segment.

While football didn't pan out for Manning, he certainly seems comfortable in his own skin. Now, he gets to see his son live out his own football dream — and that journey is just getting started.