    • Sporting News

    Where to watch Brooklyn vs. Lexington live stream, channel, time, lineups, prediction for USL Super League match

    By Abhinav Nair,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cjoYK_0vmu3axe00

    Brooklyn FC will look to make it three wins in a row when they host Lexington in their next USL Super League match on Saturday.

    The hosts won their second league match in a row when they defeated Dallas Trinity 2-0 on Thursday. Goals from Jessica Garziano and Mackenzie Marie George guided Brooklyn to victory.

    Lexington on the other hand were defeated 3-1 by Fort Lauderdale United in their previous USL Super League match, making it three defeats in a row for them.

    STREAM: Brooklyn vs. Lexington LIVE in US on Peacock

    The Sporting News looks at the key details ahead of this game, including how to watch the match, kickoff times and the latest lineup news.

    Brooklyn vs. Lexington live stream, TV channel

    Here's how to watch this USL Super League match in the U.S.:

    TV channel:
    Live stream: Peacock

    This game is not available for live TV broadcast. Streaming options are available on Peacock .

    WATCH: Best of USL Super League action on Peacock

    What time does Brooklyn vs. Lexington kick off?

    This USL Super League clash takes place at the Rocco B. Commisso Soccer Stadium in New York City, United States and kicks off on Saturday, September 28 at 7:30 p.m. local time.

    Here's how that time translates across the U.S.:

    Date Kickoff time
    Eastern Time Sat, Sep. 28 7:30 p.m.
    Central Time Sat, Sep. 28 6:30 p.m.
    Mountain Time Sat, Sep. 28 5:30 p.m.
    Pacific Time Sat, Sep. 28 4:30 p.m.

    USL Super League Standings

    Rank Team Points
    1. Carolina Ascent 10
    2. Fort Lauderdale United 7
    3. Brooklyn 7
    4. Dallas Trinity 5
    5. Tampa Bay Sun 5
    6. Spokane Zephyr 5
    7. DC Power 2
    8. Lexington 1

    Brooklyn vs. Lexington Prediction

    This is the first time both sides will face each other.

    Brooklyn have had a strong start to this season, while Lexington have been far from impressive. The hosts should comfortably win this game and continue their unbeaten streak.

    • Prediction: Brooklyn 3-0 Lexington

    USL Super League fixture schedule this week

    All times ET

    Friday, September 27

    • Carolina Ascent vs. Tampa Bay Sun (7:30 p.m.)

    Saturday, September 28

    • Brooklyn vs. Lexington (7:30 p.m.)

    Sunday, September 29

    • DC Power vs. Spokane Zephyr (2:00 p.m.)
