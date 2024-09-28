Open in App
    • Sporting News

    What channel is Ohio State vs. Michigan State on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 5 college football game live

    By Jared Greenspan,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XsGBg_0vmu3Q5G00

    Big Ten rivals meet in their respective conference openers Saturday evening with Michigan State hosting No. 3 Ohio State.

    The Buckeyes (3-0) begin Big Ten play after a domineering non-conference performance. In three games, they out-scored the opposition, 157-20.

    In last week's victory over Marshall, Ohio State's dynamic running back duo stole the show. Quinshon Judkins, an Ole Miss transfer, notched 173 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Mainstay TreVeyon Henderson added two rushing touchdowns of his own.

    Michigan State (3-1) is coming off its first loss of the season, a 23-19 defeat at the hands of Boston College. Quarterback Aidan Chiles threw an interception in Boston College territory with 36 seconds to play, sealing the loss for the Spartans.

    Chiles, a highly touted transfer from Oregon State, threw three interceptions against the Eagles. He has seven interceptions and seven total touchdowns heading into the biggest start of his career.

    The Buckeyes have won the last eight matchups against the Spartans; Ohio State last lost a game in East Lansing in 1999.

    The Sporting News has you covered with everything you need to know in order to watch Ohio State vs. Michigan State on Saturday evening.

    What channel is Ohio State vs. Michigan State on today?

    Ohio State vs. Michigan State will not air on national TV. Instead, viewers can stream the game exclusively on Peacock .

    Andrew Sicilliano (play-by-play), Colt McCoy (color analyst) and Lewis Johnson (sideline reporter) will have the call.

    What time is Ohio State vs. Michigan State on today?

    • Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
    • Time: 7 p.m. ET

    Kickoff of Ohio State vs. Michigan State is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 28.

    The game will be played at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

    Ohio State vs. Michigan State radio station

    Listen to Ohio State vs. Michigan State live on SiriusXM.

    Buckeyes fans will want to listen on channel 85, while Spartans fans can tune into their broadcast on channel 372.

    Get 3 months of SiriusXM for just $1 . Listen to live NBA, NFL, MLB and NHL games, plus NASCAR, college sports and more. Stay updated with all the news and get all the analysis on multiple sport-specific channels.

    Ohio State football schedule 2024

    Date Game Time (ET)
    Aug 31 Ohio State 52 , Akron 6 --
    Sept. 7 Ohio State 56 , Western Michigan 0 --
    Sept. 21 Ohio State 49 , Marshall 14 --
    Sept. 28 at Michigan State 7 p.m.
    Oct. 5 vs Iowa 3:30 p.m.
    Oct. 12 at Oregon TBA
    Oct. 26 vs Nebraska TBA
    Nov. 2 at Penn State TBA
    Nov. 9 vs Purdue TBA
    Nov. 16 at Northwestern TBA
    Nov. 23 vs Indiana TBA
    Nov. 30 vs Michigan 12 p.m.

    Michigan State football schedule 2024

    Date Game Time (ET)
    Aug. 30 Michigan State 16 , Florida Atlantic 0 --
    Sept. 7 Michigan State 27 , Maryland 24 --
    Sept. 14 Michigan State 40 , Prairie View A&M 0 --
    Sept. 21 Boston College 23 , Michigan State 19 --
    Sept. 28 vs Ohio State 7 p.m.
    Oct. 4 at Oregon 9 p.m.
    Oct. 19 vs Iowa TBA
    Oct. 26 at Michigan TBA
    Nov. 2 vs Indiana TBA
    Nov. 16 at Illinois TBA
    Nov. 22 vs Purdue 8 p.m.
    Nov. 30 vs Rutgers TBA

    Local News newsLocal News
