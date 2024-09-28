What channel is Ohio State vs. Michigan State on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 5 college football game live

Big Ten rivals meet in their respective conference openers Saturday evening with Michigan State hosting No. 3 Ohio State.

The Buckeyes (3-0) begin Big Ten play after a domineering non-conference performance. In three games, they out-scored the opposition, 157-20.

In last week's victory over Marshall, Ohio State's dynamic running back duo stole the show. Quinshon Judkins, an Ole Miss transfer, notched 173 rushing yards and two touchdowns. Mainstay TreVeyon Henderson added two rushing touchdowns of his own.

Michigan State (3-1) is coming off its first loss of the season, a 23-19 defeat at the hands of Boston College. Quarterback Aidan Chiles threw an interception in Boston College territory with 36 seconds to play, sealing the loss for the Spartans.

Chiles, a highly touted transfer from Oregon State, threw three interceptions against the Eagles. He has seven interceptions and seven total touchdowns heading into the biggest start of his career.

The Buckeyes have won the last eight matchups against the Spartans; Ohio State last lost a game in East Lansing in 1999.

Ohio State vs. Michigan State will not air on national TV. Instead, viewers can stream the game exclusively on Peacock .

Andrew Sicilliano (play-by-play), Colt McCoy (color analyst) and Lewis Johnson (sideline reporter) will have the call.

Kickoff of Ohio State vs. Michigan State is set for 7 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 28.

The game will be played at Spartan Stadium in East Lansing, Michigan.

Listen to Ohio State vs. Michigan State live on SiriusXM.

Buckeyes fans will want to listen on channel 85, while Spartans fans can tune into their broadcast on channel 372.

