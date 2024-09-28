Open in App
    What channel is Texas vs. Mississippi State on today? Time, TV schedule to watch Week 5 college football game live

    By Ishika Dadhwal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32xt4X_0vmtl9sO00

    Texas, the reigning No. 1 team in the nation, is set to make history on Saturday, September 28th. The Longhorns will host the Bulldogs at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium in their inaugural game as a member of the Southeastern Conference.

    The matchup is scheduled for 4:15 p.m. ET/3:15 p.m. CT, providing a prime-time opportunity for fans to witness this historic event. Mississippi State has faced a challenging start under first-year head coach Jeff Lebby. The Bulldogs have struggled to find their footing, compiling a 1-3 record. Their lone victory came in a dominant 56-7 win over Eastern Kentucky in the season opener.

    Since then, Mississippi State has suffered three consecutive losses, including a surprising defeat to Toledo and a lopsided loss to Florida. The Bulldogs will be looking to bounce back and upset the heavily favored Longhorns.

    Here is everything that you need to know about Texas vs. Mississippi.

    What channel is Texas vs. Mississippi on today?

    • TV channel: SEC Network
    • Live stream: Fubo

    Texas vs. Mississippi will air live nationally on ESPN.

    Lowell Galindo (play-by-play), Fozzy Whittaker (color analyst) and Alex Chappell (sideline reporter) will be on the call.

    Texas vs. Mississippi start time

    • Date: Saturday, Sept. 28
    • Time: 4:15 p.m. ET

    Kickoff of Texas vs. Mississippi is set for 4:15 p.m. ET on Saturday, Sept. 28.

    The game will be played at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas.

    Texas vs. Mississippi radio station

    Listen to Texas vs. Mississippi live on SiriusXM.

    The Longhorns broadcast will be available on channel 190, while Bulldogs fans will want to tune into channel 374.

    Texas football schedule 2024

    Date Game Time (ET)
    Aug. 31 Texas  52 , Colorado State 0 --
    Sep. 7 Michigan 12, Texas 31 --
    Sep. 14 Texas 56 , UTSA 7 --
    Sep. 21 Texas 51 , LA-Monroe 3 --
    Sep. 28 vs. Miss St. 4:15 p.m.
    Oct. 12 at Oklahoma (Dallas) 3:30 p.m.
    Oct. 19 vs. Georgia TBD
    Oct. 26 at Vanderbilt TBD
    Nov. 9 vs. Florida Noon
    Nov. 16 at Arkansas Noon
    Nov. 23 vs. Kentucky TBD
    Nov. 30 at Texas A&M TBD

    Mississippi football schedule 2024

