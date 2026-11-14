Chick-fil-A fans who have been enjoying chicken and waffles might want to squeeze in another order before the weekend. The fast-food chain is preparing to say goodbye to its limited-time Chicken & Waffles Sandwich, with November 14th marking its final day on nationwide menus.

The sandwich has certainly attracted attention since its arrival, although customers haven’t exactly agreed on whether it’s a winner. Some have fallen in love with the combination and are already asking Chick-fil-A to bring it back, while others have complained about the waffles, wishing the chain had done things differently.

Chick-fil-A’s Chicken & Waffles Sandwich Is Leaving November 14th

First introduced nationwide on August 24, 2026, Chick-fil-A’s Chicken & Waffles Sandwich brought a popular Southern food combination to the fast-food chain’s menu.

The sandwich has a chicken filet tucked between maple-flavored waffles, with three strips of applewood-smoked bacon and honey butter spread adding even more flavor. A side of classic syrup comes with the meal, allowing customers to make things a little sweeter.

There are three chicken options: Original, Spicy, and Grilled. So, whether someone prefers a classic fried chicken sandwich, a little heat, or a lighter grilled option, there’s something to choose from.

The breakfast version comes with a smaller chicken filet and waffle and is available until 10:30AM. After that, a larger entrée version takes over for lunch and dinner.

Unfortunately, the nationwide promotion is coming to an end on November 14th, although individual restaurants may run out sooner.

Three Cities Are Getting Four New Chick-fil-A Waffle Sandwiches

Chick-fil-A isn’t completely walking away from waffle sandwiches.

Starting November 16th, participating restaurants in Tampa, Florida; Chicago, Illinois; and Raleigh, North Carolina, will begin testing four additional waffle breakfast sandwiches.

The new additions include a Chicken, Egg & Cheese Waffle Sandwich, which brings together chicken and familiar breakfast ingredients. There’s also a Bacon, Egg & Cheese Waffle Sandwich for customers who prefer a more traditional combination.

Those who enjoy sausage can try the Sausage, Egg & Cheese Waffle Sandwich. Finally, the Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Egg & Cheese Waffle Sandwich combines grilled chicken with bacon, egg, and cheese for a more filling breakfast.

Unlike the nationwide Chicken & Waffles promotion, these new sandwiches will only be available during breakfast hours, from restaurant opening until 10:30AM.

Customers Can’t Agree On Whether This Sandwich Deserves To Stay

A sandwich leaving the menu after a limited-time run isn’t exactly unusual. However, the reactions from Chick-fil-A customers suggest that some people aren’t ready to let this one go. A recent discussion on Reddit’s r/ChickFilA has brought out plenty of opinions about the Chicken & Waffles Sandwich. Some customers are genuinely disappointed about its departure.

One Reddit user described it as one of the best chicken sandwiches they’ve ever had, while another called it their favorite limited-time offering and said it was the best breakfast sandwich around. Here at Sporked, we weren’t quite so impressed, with our Rachel Jones giving the sandwich only a 6.5 out of 10 Sporks. For such a divisive sandwich, we’re not surprised to see this one go.