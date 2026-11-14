There’s nothing a cookie can’t fix. Well, there’s actually a lot of things, but they sure can satisfy my sweet cravings after a long day. I’ve been a fan of Keebler for years—I love their fudge-striped and deluxe crunch cookies. I have fond memories coming home from school and munching on a sleeve of cookies before dinner. Now, they have a new type of cookie on the market. It’s the first of its kind for the brand and we’re excited about it. Enter: E.L. Fudge Coins. And if you’re anything like me, a new cookie shape is more than enough reason to make a trip down the snack aisle.

Keebler Launched Its First Ever Coin Shaped Cookie

The E.L. Fudge Coins are coin-shaped cookies inspired by the E.L. Fudge Cookies that everyone knows and loves. These coin-shaped cookies are made with a vanilla shortbread cookie with Keebler fudge. The best part? Each coin is different. The cookies are embossed with one of 10 including those of the six Keebler Elves, Ernie’s Spoon, Leo’s Brush, the Magic Oven and the Hollow Tree. This means you’ll want to take a close look at what’s on the cookie before you take a bite. I know, it can be hard to resist the urge to pop them right into your mouth, however, you’ll be missing out on half the fun if you don’t look. After all, when your cookies come with little designs to discover, why rush straight to the eating part?

Each pack comes with 22 treat-sized cookies that makes them perfect for sharing (or eating all yourself). The pouch also has a resealable zipper closure to keep them fresh for longer whether you bring them to work or school or just keep them on a shelf in your pantry. There’s nothing worse than grabbing a pack of cookies just to find they have gone stale.

Where To Get The E.L. Fudge Coins?

You’ll be able to find the new E.L. Fudge Coins at Walmart for $2.98 now so next time you go to the store you’ll want to keep your eyes on the snack aisle. Don’t have a Walmart near you? The cookies will roll out to more retailers nationwide beginning in February of next year. That means even more cookie lovers will soon get a chance to try these little chocolate-filled coins sooner rather than later.