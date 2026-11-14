Some Taco Bell menu items disappear, and customers move on, while others leave fans checking the menu and asking when they’ll get another chance to order them. The Cheesy Street Chalupas fall into the second category. After keeping fans waiting, Taco Bell is finally bringing them back, and there’s another familiar favorite joining the comeback party: Steak & Jalapeño Nacho Fries.

The Original Cheesy Street Chalupas Are Back

Taco Bell officially returned the Cheesy Street Chalupas on November 12th. First introduced in July 2024, Taco Bell’s Cheesy Street Chalupas gave customers a smaller take on the chain’s familiar Chalupa.

The big attraction was the shell, which had melted cheese tucked between its layers. Think of the cheesy goodness of a Quesalupa combined with the smaller size and toppings of a street-style taco.

The original menu featured two options: slow-roasted chicken and grilled, marinated steak. Both came with chopped onions, cilantro, and a creamy sauce to finish things off.

Now, those two options are back. The Steak Cheesy Street Chalupas come with grilled, marinated steak, creamy jalapeño sauce, chopped onions, and cilantro. The Slow-Roasted Chicken version switches things up with tender chicken and Jalapeño Ranch sauce, alongside the same fresh onion and cilantro toppings.

Each order comes with two Chalupas, so customers get a pair rather than one larger sandwich-style item.

Steak & Jalapeño Nacho Fries Are Joining The Party

The Cheesy Street Chalupas aren’t the only familiar faces returning to Taco Bell’s menu. Steak & Jalapeño Nacho Fries are also making a comeback, giving customers another reason to visit.

This version starts with Taco Bell’s seasoned Nacho Fries, which are topped with grilled steak, nacho cheese sauce, creamy jalapeño sauce, and pickled jalapeños.

It’s a pretty loaded order, especially for anyone who enjoys a little heat with their fries. The seasoned potatoes give you that familiar crunchy base, while the nacho cheese and jalapeño sauce add plenty of creaminess. The pickled jalapeños bring another layer of flavor and a little extra kick.

Pair The Cheesy Street Chalupas and Steak & Jalapeño Nacho Fries With…

You can wash down the Cheesy Street Chalupas and Steak & Jalapeño Nacho Fries with exciting drinks like Mountain Dew Baja Blast, Strawberry Dream Refresca, Pineapple Dragonfruit Dream Refresca or even Tropicana Original Lemonade.

The return is exciting news for fans who have been waiting for another taste of the original Cheesy Street Chalupas, but we don’t know how long they will be around, so go grab one while you can.