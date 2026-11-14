Starbucks has a new coffee creamer for anyone who likes their morning coffee with a little something sweet. The brand released a new Cookies & Cream Cake Pop Inspired Creamer, and it’s already available at Walmart, so coffee creamer fans now have a new bottle to hunt down.

Starbucks Adds Cookies & Cream Cake Pop To Its Creamer Lineup

The new Cookies & Cream Cake Pop Inspired Creamer is available at Walmart as part of Starbucks’ at-home coffee range. The new item was spotted at Walmart by @junkfoodinthetrunk3.

The new release comes in a 14-fluid-ounce bottle, so it’s the same size used for Starbucks’ Birthday Cake Pop, Chocolate Java Mint, and Raspberry Vanilla creamers, all of which were released at the same time last year.

The Birthday Cake Pop version takes inspiration from the vanilla frosting and cake batter flavors associated with the popular Starbucks treat. Starbucks says the new Cookies & Cream Cake Pop Inspired Creamer has chocolate and vanilla flavors.

The New Creamer Could Be A Great Match For Iced Coffee

You can easily upgrade your home coffee by adding the new Starbucks Cookies and Cream Cake Pop Creamer to your favorite drinks. If you love standard hot coffee, you can stir a splash of this creamer into a fresh mug of Pike Place Roast or a Caffè Misto. The smooth vanilla and chocolate cookie flavors mix perfectly with warm, traditional coffee to give you a cozy morning treat.

If you prefer chilled drinks, this creamer works wonderfully in cold coffee. You can pour it directly into a glass of smooth Starbucks Cold Brew or mix it with iced coffee concentrate and ice. It adds a rich, sweet flavor that makes your cold drinks taste like a fancy beverage from the coffee shop.

You can also use this creamer to make coffee shop favorites right in your kitchen. Try pouring a splash over a hot shot of espresso to make a quick, sweet latte, or blend it with ice and coffee to create a homemade frozen Frappuccino. It is an easy way to get that bakery-style cookie flavor in almost any cup you brew.

Starbucks’ Smaller Creamer Bottles Make Trying New Flavors Easier

The 14-fl oz bottles are another interesting part of this release. Starbucks has several larger 28-fl oz coffee creamer options, but this smaller collection gives shoppers a chance to try more specific flavors without buying a huge bottle. That’s particularly useful for flavors like the new Cookies & Creme Cake Creamer, as well as the Raspberry Vanilla, Birthday Cake Pop and the Chocolate Java Mint.

The new creamer is available at Walmart, so Starbucks fans can start looking for it now.