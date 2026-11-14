It’s the holidays again, which means there’s no such thing as too much peppermint or gingerbread. From cookies and candy to hot chocolate, these classic Christmas flavors are showing up everywhere, and FatBoy Ice Cream is giving them a new home in the freezer. The brand has just introduced two limited-edition ice cream sandwiches, Gingerbread and Peppermint, and both sound like serious competition for the usual holiday desserts.

FatBoy’s New Gingerbread Ice Cream Sandwich

The new Gingerbread Ice Cream Sandwich features gingerbread-flavored ice cream between graham wafers. It’s a familiar holiday flavor in a different form, with the creamy filling taking the place of a traditional gingerbread cookie.

FatBoy hasn’t shared the full ingredient list for this sandwich, but gingerbread usually gets its flavor from a mix of warm spices, usually including ginger, cinnamon and cloves. And the graham wafers should give the sandwich a little crunch.

In terms of appearance, I think the Gingerbread Ice Cream Sandwich looks a bit like FatBoy’s Old Fashioned Vanilla Ice Cream Sandwich.

Peppermint And Dark Chocolate Flavor

The Peppermint Ice Cream Sandwich goes with a flavor combination that already feels right at home during Christmas.

This sandwich pairs cool peppermint ice cream with dark chocolatey wafers. Peppermint and chocolate are a familiar holiday match, showing up in everything from peppermint bark to chocolate-covered mints.

FatBoy’s use of dark chocolatey wafers sounds like a good choice here. The chocolate should give the peppermint ice cream something rich to balance against, while the wafers add a little crunch to the sandwich.

FatBoy already has a Mint Chocolate Chip Ice Cream Sandwich in its permanent lineup. The Mint Chocolate Chip has peppermint and natural mint flavors, so it would be interesting to see how the new Peppermint Ice Cream Sandwich tastes compared to it.

Where To Find The New Holiday Ice Cream Sandwiches

Both new flavors come in six-packs with a suggested retail price of $5.99. That works out to about $1 per sandwich, which sounds like a reasonable price for a seasonal dessert that can be shared with family or saved for a few nights of holiday snacking.

The sandwiches are available at select Albertsons, WinCo, Bashas’, Eight Point, AFS, and Bristol Farms locations. The rollout covers Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

Although FatBoy didn’t mention anything about how long they are staying, they’re both limited-time releases for the festive period, so they might disappear sometime in January.