I’m not a professional chef by any means, however, olive oil is still a staple in my kitchen. Personally, I use it as a drizzle over my salmon and when roasting vegetables, but it really can be added to just about anything for some extra flavor. Because let’s be honest, a good olive oil can make even the simplest meal feel a little more gourmet, a little more restaurant quality. If you’re looking to treat yourself to a gift this holiday season or have a chef in your life who could use some more olive oil and cooking ingredients, then you’ve come to the right place. Brightland, the brand known for its premium olive oils, vinegars, and honeys, has just launched a holiday gift set and it’s one you don’t want to miss out on.

The 2026 Holiday Feast Set

Brightland just launched its Holiday Feast Set which is essentially any chef’s dream, especially for holiday cooking. And trust us, these aren’t your average bottles of oil and vinegar. It features three cooking essentials (two of which are brand new flavors). Here’s what you’ll find in the set:

FEAST – A herb-forward olive oil steeped in sage, thyme, and parsley. It’s ideal for turkey, stuffing, roasted vegetables, and all the savory dishes that make up the holiday spread. You’re welcome in advance. Think of it as a shortcut to making your holiday dishes taste like you’ve been planning the menu for weeks.

– A herb-forward olive oil steeped in sage, thyme, and parsley. It’s ideal for turkey, stuffing, roasted vegetables, and all the savory dishes that make up the holiday spread. You’re welcome in advance. Think of it as a shortcut to making your holiday dishes taste like you’ve been planning the menu for weeks. VELVET – A dark, indulgent fig balsamic made with California-grown Mission figs. Everyone knows that balsamic and cheese is an elite combination so you’ll want to showcase your charcuterie chops with this one. If you like your olive oil with a little more personality, this one is right up your alley.

– A dark, indulgent fig balsamic made with California-grown Mission figs. Everyone knows that balsamic and cheese is an elite combination so you’ll want to showcase your charcuterie chops with this one. If you like your olive oil with a little more personality, this one is right up your alley. AWAKE – A robust and peppery extra virgin olive oil for those who want something a bit more sharp.

The first two are new for the holiday season and the third is a fan favorite that makes the collection complete. It also comes with a brushed gold stainless steel spout for easy pouring and a mess-free experience.

Where To Get The Brightland Holiday Feast Set?

With the holidays right around the corner, it’s not too early to order this for yourself or a loved one who loves to cook. It’s available on Brightland’s website for $120—it’s a bit on the pricey side, but considering you get three bottles of oils and balsamic, it’s actually a pretty good deal.