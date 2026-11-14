One of my favorite parts of the holiday season is indulging in sweet treats. Personally, chocolate is my go-to dessert of choice and Hershey’s has new additions to its holiday lineup that you don’t want to miss out. Now, don’t get me wrong, my favorite candy of all time is the Reese’s Peanut Butter Trees, but there are a few new types for this year that are competing for that spot (and I can’t complain).

Keep on reading to learn more about the new festive holiday treats you’ll find this season from Hershey. Spoiler alert: Kit Kat is having a moment this year.

The Full Holiday Collection

Here’s everything new you’ll find from Hershey this holiday season:

Hershey’s Kisses Cindy-Lou Who Strawberry Sugar Cookie: This limited-edition Hershey’s Kisses flavor tastes like strawberries and sugar cookies. It also has fun pink foil wrapping featuring her signature bow and silhouette.

Hershey’s Hugs Max the Dog Foils: These Hugs feature milk chocolate hugged by white cream that are perfect for holiday baking. They featuring festive Max the Dog-themed foils inspired by How the Grinch Stole Christmas, too.

Kit Kat Santa & Reindeer: There’s nothing more satisfying than the crunch of a Kit Kat. This year you’ll find crispy Kit Kats in the shape of Santa and reindeers. These make for great stocking stuffers or simple snacking during this time of year.

Reese’s Reindeer Mix: Can’t get enough peanut butter? This reindeer mix features milk chocolate-drizzled popcorn, Reese’s baking chips, Reese’s Mini Trees and Reese’s Pieces Candy.

SkinnyPop Elf Maple Syrup Kettle Corn: Not a fan of chocolate? You’ll also find this maple syrup-flavored kettle popcorn inspired by Buddy the Elf from Elf.

LesserEvil Himalayan Sweetness Popcorn: Classic popcorn lovers will appreciate this sweet and salty take on the original that’s perfect to snack on while watching holiday movies.

Aside from the new offerings, you’ll also find returning favorites for the holiday season including Reese’s Peanut Butter Trees, Reese’s Mini Trees, Hershey’s Kisses Snickerdoodle Cookie, Kit Kat Peppermint Stick, and Hershey’s Grinch Milk Chocolate Bar. There’s something for everyone whether you like peanut butter or classic milk chocolate.

Where To Get The New Items

Looking to get your hands on some new sweet treats for the holidays? They will be available for a limited time at participating retailers nationwide throughout the holiday season so you’ll want to keep your eyes peeled on the candy and snack aisle as you do your grocery shopping.