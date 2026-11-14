Sam’s Club still has room for new and exciting festive foods in their stores. This week is living proof of that! Not to mention the main reason we’re here. The two mini cakes they’re selling together. Wow. I can’t wait to tell you all about them! If you haven’t already seen them, that is. They’re going viral so you may already be well aware. Let’s get into what’s new at Sam’s Club this week so I can catch you up on the news.

Are you kidding me?! Two little cutie pie cakes in different cookie flavors. Sam’s Club’s giving us this cake duo of two cookie butter and cookies and cream cakes. The name says it all, but this really was made for cookie lovers―which we definitely are so we need this ASAP.

I never knew I needed a crème brûlée trail mix until Sam’s Club taught me that was a thing that exists. And now I desperately need to get my hands on it. This would make for a killer addition to any holiday snack table or something to munch on under a cozy blanket this winter. Realistically, I don’t think there’s a situation where I wouldn’t want to snack on crème brûlée trail mix.

It’s that time of the year! Drizzilicious, the wonderful people that they are, have dropped another limited-edition flavor for us to fall in love with. This time they’re giving us peppermint rice cakes. Ultimately, I’m not huge on peppermint but I do trust Drizzilicious with my life so I’ll have to give this one a try next time I’m at Sam’s Club.

Christmas chocolate made extra cute! These snowmen-shaped chocolates from Ghiradelli come in three flavors: milk chocolate caramel, dark chocolate sea salt caramel, and peppermint bark. Grab these from Sam’s Club for all your gifting needs. Slip them into a sweater to make things extra sweet, add them to a stocking, or just get them for yourself!

If you’ve yet solidified your Thanksgiving plans, be sure to check out Sam’s Club’s new turkey gravy. This new drop from Sam’s Club is getting amazing reviews from customers! It’s worth saving yourself the extra hassle that comes with trying to save all your turkey drippings and make a whole gravy out of it. Save that luxury for a time when you don’t have a thousand things to cook off before the big meal.