Costco’s still out here finding new wintery foods and drinks to give us! Which seems like a wild statement to say the second week of November. The way grocery stores are moving these days though, they’re lagging behind. We’re not mad about it because Costco’s giving us some delicious things to pick up this week! Here’s all that’s new at Costco this week.

Celsius has packed a lot of excitement into a variety pack that consists of two flavors. This winter edition includes a “Winter Edition Spritz Vibe” sparkling Shirley Temple and a sparkling cranberry apple. If you’re looking to change things up from your usual Celsius flavor and get a festive vibe going for your morning kick of energy, pick up this two-pack from Costco today.

Costco just brought Rip Van’s cherry dark chocolate wafers to their stores this week. Though I’d expect to see cranberry instead of cherry this time of the year, I’m still interested in this flavor combo. These wafer snacks have two layers to split up the cherry and dark chocolate creme for a unique experience. If you’re a real freak, you can split the layers so you can enjoy each on their own.

What a delightful snack to have around the house. I would absolutely demolish these new chicken bacon ranch rollups at 2AM. Though they are cooked up in the microwave so you’ll have to pull the classic “stop the microwave before it beeps” trick if you live with others. Can’t have it blowing your cover! Then you’ll have to be fighting everyone off of your yummy snack you got at Costco.

I both love and hate that Tate’s chocolate chip cookies are brought in and out of stock at Costco. Obviously I love them so having them available in bulk from Costco is always welcome―when they take pity on us and actually have them in stock! Though it would be quite dangerous if we had this power available to us all year long, so maybe it’s for the best that they’re only around for a limited time. Grab them while you can!

There are a lot of applications for this new crème fraîche from Costco now that the holidays are here. Use it to top any pies you may be serving up, plop it on your eggs you’re making for brunch, serve it as a side with your Thanksgiving potatoes, or get fancy and pair it with some caviar. There’s a lot to go around in this Costco-sized serving so we can do any and all of the above!