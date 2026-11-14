If you love picking up an extra-large soda at the snack counter before settling into your seat for a movie at your local theater, your routine just might be changing in the near future. Well, it could change if your go-to movie theater happens to be a Regal Cinemas location — and your favorite soda happens to be Pepsi or a Pepsi-owned alternative.

Rumors have been circulating online that Regal may switch from Pepsi to Coca-Cola in 2027.

Here’s what we know about the rumored change and what it could mean for your movie-going experience and your favorite sodas, regardless of whether you’re a Pepsi fan or a Coke die-hard.

Regal Could Go Back to Its Former Soda Partner

Pepsi may seem like it’s long been a staple at Regal Cinemas theaters, and it has. In fact, serious moviegoers or soda fans may remember that it was long the chain’s go-to. The two brands have essentially been partners for most of the theaters’ history.

When Regal Cinemas was first founded, it offered guests Pepsi products. That partnership stuck around until 2002, when the theater chain changed things up and entered into a new partnership with Coca-Cola. All of Regal’s theaters stopped serving Pepsi for the first time and introduced movie audiences to all of Coke’s drinks thanks to an exclusive 18-year contract.

But when that contract ended, Regal Cinemas hopped back in with Pepsi. In 2020, Pepsi products once again reappeared in its movie theaters. So, it’s been about six years since the drink giant’s beverages have been back at Regal locations everywhere.

However, according to rumors that have popped up on Reddit, Pepsi’s days may be numbered once again — and even new flavors may not save the partnership. Supposedly, Pepsi’s contract with Regal Cinemas will end — and Regal will be going back to Coca-Cola.

One current Regal employee weighed in, commenting, “As a current employee, I can confirm this. We had some Coke reps visit our location and take photos and see our soda layouts in the concessions area.”

If The Rumors Prove True, It’s More Bad News for Pepsi

Regal Cinemas fans aren’t exactly saddened by the news that Pepsi and the theater chain might end their partnership. In fact, Reddit users are looking forward to the switch.

“Please go back,” one user commented. “I hate, like, everything about the switch from the moment it happened in 2020.” Another weighed in, remarking “I don’t drink any Pepsi products.” Some are even hoping that Regal Cinemas locations might get Freestyle machines like AMC Theaters currently have.

Now, it’s worth reiterating that we don’t know for certain that the changeover from Pepsi to Coke will happen in 2027 at Regal Cinemas. The news is purely a rumor at this point (after all, you never know if those “confirmed employees” online are actually who they say they are).

But, if this does prove true, it’s another big blow for Pepsi as a whole. The soda giant is having a pretty terrible time of it lately. Pepsi has had to raise prices, and it’s lost multiple partnerships recently, including its status as the go-to drink of KFC, Costco stores, and even Marriott hotels. As one internet commenter put it, “Losing Regal is just another nail in the coffin.”.