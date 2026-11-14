Big changes are in store for your next McDonald’s delivery order. McDonald’s is about to switch up its delivery partner, impacting where your in-app orders come from — and potentially bringing other changes, too.

Here’s everything we know (so far) about McDonald’s app delivery changes, including when you might start to see changes happen yourself.

McDonald’s Is Switching Delivery Partners and Joining Forces With Uber

Ever since McDonald’s started offering in-app food delivery for your Big Macs, fries, and Chicken McNuggets, the fast food giant has partnered with one particular delivery platform to get your items right to your door: DoorDash.

But now, things are changing, and McDonald’s is switching teams. Going forward, McDonald’s will partner with Uber Technologies — Uber Eats, essentially — to fulfill all delivery orders placed via the McDonald’s app.

Uber will become McDonald’s go-to for delivery in 14 countries or, according to official language, be “the preferred delivery partner.” The switch will happen in the U.S., U.K., Australia, Belgium, Canada, France, and Germany, in addition to other locales.

Prior to this announcement, McDonald’s would use either Uber or DoorDash depending on the location of the customers and the delivery orders; however, the new partnership between McDonald’s and Uber means that Uber will get precedence.

With more than 45 million loyalty customers in the U.S. alone relying on the McDonald’s app to order food and get it delivered, this move is a clear win for Uber in the food delivery battle for dominance. That’s a huge increase in potential customers for Uber Eats — and a downgrade for DoorDash as it loses its McDonald’s link.

Could This McDonald’s Delivery Change Affect Your Future Orders?

If you’re wondering how the switch from DoorDash to Uber might impact your in-app McDonald’s orders, odds are you won’t see much of a difference. There will definitely be some larger business impacts — but those probably won’t change how you use the app or what happens with your food deliveries. The most important changes are really still to be seen.

Once McDonald’s and Uber join forces and the changeover from DoorDash occurs, odds are there may be some changes to the loyalty program and its rewards. Bloomberg reported that the multiyear partnership between the two companies means they “will offer joint perks across their services.” This may include new ways to redeem your McDonald’s rewards, for example, such as turning those foodie loyalty bucks into discounted Uber rides. You may even, one day down the line, be able to earn rewards for McDonald’s when using Uber’s suite of apps.

But there’s one thing that isn’t changing, and it’s the ability to get McDonald’s food delivered via DoorDash.

Yes, that might sound counterintuitive in light of the Uber switchup. But here’s the thing: While McDonald’s orders placed via the McDonald’s app will be delivered via Uber, the fast food chain will still be available on DoorDash. So, if you simply order via DoorDash and not the McD’s app, you won’t notice any kind of change at all.