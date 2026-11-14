As much as we love food here at Sporked, we’re the first to admit the grocery shopping can quickly become mundane task. Not only is it usually just the same old, same old products that we’re purchasing every week, but it can also get quite stressful too as grocery prices only continue to rise.

Luckily for those of us who live in the south, we have Publix to turn to. Not only does Publix always have products on BOGO to offer us some serious savings, but the products that are included in the sales are ever-changing and span a vast array of affordable to high-end grocery options. So, we here at Sporked like to break down the best of the best on the Publix BOGO catalog each week to help you all become more informed shoppers. Let’s get into it.

Just Bare Chicken Breast Fillets

It’s always a good day to see chicken breast go on sale at Publix. To be honest, pretty much everyone is going to be buying chicken at some point throughout the week, so we might as well being buying the one that is on sale and most affordable. This week, it’s the Just Bare Chicken Breast Fillets. And if you know anything about us here at Sporked, we will be stocking up both our fridge and freezer this week.

Farmer Focus Chicken Party Wings

Not only are chicken breasts always exciting to see on sale at Publix, but we’re particularly excited about another chicken product being on sale this week too. With Thanksgiving just on the horizon we are already thinking about ways that we can get ahead on our preparations for the feast. And, one of the easiest ways for us to do so is by making a big batch of homemade stock weeks before the cooking will actually commence to have tucked away in the freezer. Due to the high ratio of bone to meat in chicken wings, they make the perfect cut of poultry to make your Thanksgiving stock out of. Plus, the affordability of these being on BOGO this week shouldn’t be ignored.

College Inn Broth

Even though we are big proponents of making your own broth for Thanksgiving since it can impart an such intense aromatic and complex flavor, we also understand that not everybody is going to want to do that. Plus, it’s never a bad idea to have some extra bottles on hand in case you run out while the grocery stores are closed. So, since College Inn Broth is on BOGO right now, it’d be a perfect time to grab a couple extra bottles.

La Bonne Vie Camembert Cheese

There are few cheeses that feel as distinctly celebratory of the holiday season as brie and camembert. A baked camembert drizzled with honey or even just sliced and thrown onto the perfect charcuterie board, the whole the holiday season is perfectly suited to a little bit of extra camembert. Having a bit of extra cheese on hand in general is never a bad idea at the holidays, and with Publix putting this fabulous camembert on BOGO it’d be a good time to buy a couple wheels.

Duncan Hines Products

As much as we would like to think that we are going to be making everything completely from scratch during the holiday season, it’s nice to have a couple options that require a bit less effort and time in the kitchen. And let’s be honest, Duncan Hines never disappoints. Luckily all of their products are BOGO this week, so depending on your taste, you can have a supply to turn to in a pinch.