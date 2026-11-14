Surprise! Mountain Dew fans, your weekend is already off to a great start. Taco Bell sneakily hid a surprise on its menu for you: The long-awaited zero-sugar version of the popular Mountain Dew Baja Midnight is finally here.

Mountain Dew Baja Midnight was an instant hit when it (finally!) debuted back in August 2025. And during the Live Más LIVE presentation earlier this year, Taco Bell revealed that one of its many upcoming releases for 2026 would be the new “healthier” version of that soda in the form of Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Zero Sugar.

However, we didn’t know when that would happen. And Taco Bell didn’t let it slip that this sure-to-be-sought-after soda was being released this week. But it’s already on the restaurant chain’s website and ready to sip at locations everywhere (well, everywhere in the U.S., that is).

Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Zero Sugar Is About to Become Your New Favorite

When Mountain Dew Baja Midnight debuted in its full-sugar format last year, fans raved about the “amazing” addition to Taco Bell’s soda lineup. As the first Baja Blast spinoff in roughly 20 years (that’s how long the original Baja Blast has been around — yes, we’re all old), it built on the first soda’s lime flavor with a new tropical twist.

Mountain Dew Baja Midnight is boldly purple in color and sweetly passionfruit in its flavor. And now, thanks to the introduction of the zero sugar version, you don’t have to worry about its sugar content.

The original Baja Midnight was highly anticipated, and so too is the zero sugar take. It’s been a highly requested addition to Taco Bell’s menu, and now that it’s finally here, odds are it’s going to be one of the most popular picks at soda fountains. After all, the only difference between the original and Baja Midnight Zero Sugar is the new version features a zero-sugar formula and zero calories.

You can order Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Zero Sugar just like any other fountain beverage at Taco Bell and choose from a small, medium, or large size.

Head to Taco Bell Today to Try the New Zero-Sugar Soda

Taco Bell didn’t give anyone a heads up before it dropped Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Zero Sugar — it appeared on the restaurant’s online menu overnight and is now being poured in locations across the U.S.. So, if you’ve been patiently waiting for its arrival like us, today’s the day you can actually give it a try.

Taco Bell dropped Mountain Dew Baja Midnight Zero Sugar nationwide, so you should be able to find it at your local restaurants. The toughest part of trying this brand-new soda? You’ve got to decide what staple Taco Bell items you’re going to pair it with. Personally, I say you can never go wrong with classic hard or soft tacos, especially if you want to really let that passionfruit-inspired flavor shine.