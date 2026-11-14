Not only are we constantly evaluating new and upcoming food products here at Sporked, but we are also in a constant battle with ourselves to see if the things that we are eating in our day-to-day lives are exceptional as well. A big part of that process ultimately comes down to taking a little bit of time at the end of each and every week to see what our highlights were.

Even the most mundane things can be included in these roundups, but every once in a while we get something truly unique and interesting thrown into the mix as well. So, in the vast sea of foods that us food writers here at Sporked eat every week, these were the three best things we tried this time around.

Cranberry Panettone with Chocolate Sprinkles Ice Cream – Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

As someone whose job is to describe foods for a living, being left speechless by this ice cream was a bit of a shock to me. In our pursuit of finding the best flavor on Jeni’s holiday menu this year, we came across what quickly became one of the best ice creams we’ve ever tried. The gentle panettone flavor of the ice cream itself is both on the nose and nuanced enough to not feel overbearing. Plus, the ripples of tart cranberry and nostalgic chocolate sprinkles made this an absolute 10 out of 10 bite for us. We went in for a scoop, but we left with two pints.

Gingerbread Mini Sheet Cake – Trader Joe’s

Our taste tests this week at Sporked proved to be very fruitful and impressive. Generally, I would say that the mini sheets at Trader Joe’s are delicious and satisfying, but the flavors aren’t often complex enough to really write home about. That is far from true for this gingerbread one, though. It is one of the most tender store-bought cakes we’ve ever had, and the warm, natural flavor of the spices in the cake and icing made this cake utterly addictive.

Tine Ski Queen Classic – Trader Joe’s

Okay, okay, I might be biased due to the fact that my husband is Norwegian. But, I do truly think that more people should be trying and enjoying Norwegian brown cheese. Especially in the holiday time, its rich, deep sweetness feels perfectly in-tune for the season. It gets both its color and taste from caramelizing in the sugars in the milk that the cheese is made from. It is one of the creamiest cheeses you’ll ever taste, and also one of the most interesting. As long as you’re prepared for the sweet, nutty flavor of the cheese, then I think a lot of people would really love it. And luckily, Trader Joe’s stocks it every holiday season.