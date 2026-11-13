Ever since we got wind of the newest (and most unusual) filled pasta to be added to the Trader Joe’s product portfolio, we knew we would have to try it out to see if it’s any good or if it’s just a gimmick. Trader Joe’s themselves said that they made the product, in part, “for the plot,” and while we trust Trader Joe’s to make high-quality products, I’ll admit that even they sounded a little bit unsure of the product in its description.

After all, despite the growing popularity of tiramisu as a holiday flavor, Tiramisu Ravioli is far from your typical product during the holiday season. Ultimately our curiosity got the better of us, and we ended up picking up a pack on our most recent trip to Trader Joe’s. So without further ado, this is our official Sporked review.

Our Official Thoughts

I really wanted to love this pasta, honestly. As a food writer, I take deep pride in the fact that I really like and appreciate a lot of funky foods. Sometimes, the very best thing that a food can be is interesting. And thus, I had a very open mind about this pasta. The sweet pasta dough with a mascarpone and chocolate filling honestly sounded like it could be truly phenomenal. I just couldn’t love it though.

On paper, they’d executed it pretty perfectly. It avoided the pitfalls that so many other tiramisu-inspired desserts fall into and actually had a decent coffee flavor rather than just being a creamy, chocolate-y dessert. The balance between the sweetness of the chocolate and pasta dough with the slightly salty mascarpone cheese filling was great. And even the pasta dough itself was made very well with that perfect al-dente bite to it after cooking them to package instructions.

But at the end of the day, it was just strange. Nothing about it was technically bad, but it just was not for me. Either you have to be the kind of person who right off the bat thought that this was your dream come true, or perhaps you try it via the other recommended method on the package, air frying, to which I could see a higher degree of satisfaction. Nonetheless, I just don’t see a situation in which this product is particularly suitable or applicable, unless you decided to have some sort of Buddy the Elf style feast one day in the lead-up to the holidays.

Rating:

7.5/10

Sporks