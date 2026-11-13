The devil works hard, but Dunkin’ works harder! They are just pumping out the holiday drinks left and right! They already gave us a little tease of the holiday season with a full spread of cookie butter drinks. That was simply the beginning.

They’re about to release a sugar cookie milk that you can add to their drinks, which, of course, then they had to create a new line of sugar cookie drinks to use said milk in. Then, of course, you have to bring back some staples from years past. And in Dunkin’s case that means just about every drink you can possibly create with peppermint added in.

And because it’s Dunkin’, there are some new donuts to throw into the mix as well. All that’s to say, there’s a lot to introduce so let’s go over the new offerings that are coming to Dunkin’s holiday menu at the start of December.

Everything Coming To The December Menu

Sugar Cookie Milk: The base for many of the drinks ahead, this milk brings in the familiar and festive flavor of sugar cookie so you can seamlessly blend it into any drink.

Sugar Cookie Cloud Latte: Dunkin’s Cloud Lattes find a regular latte topped with a creamy cold foam on top. Seeing as their cookie butter Cloud Latte features cookie butter in both the latte and cold foam, I’m sure we’ll see the same thing with this sugar cookie version.

Sugar Cookie Milk Iced Latte: There’s not much mystery here. Dunkin’ is going to be brewing up their iced latte and adding in sugar cookie milk to bring a bold flavor to every sip.

Sugar Cookie Matcha Latte: Dunkin’s giving their matcha latte the sugar cookie treatment. This matcha latte is finished with their creamy sugar cookie cold foam for a sweet addition to a bright match drink.

Peppermint Mocha Cloud Latte: The peppermint drink you know and love from Dunkin’ returning once more. Sip on a peppermint mocha infused latte that’s topped with their signature cold foam.

Peppermint Signature Latte: Not a chocolate lover? There’s still room for you at Dunkin’! Grab this peppermint signature latte in hot or iced and enjoy the day ahead.

Peppermint Mocha Coffee Chiller: For the customers that need an extra boost to help it feel like winter. This blended iced coffee drink will bring in both peppermint and mocha flavors for the ultimate winter treat.

Cookies N’ Creme Donut: Now we’re talking! This should be a staple at Dunkin’ all year round but we’ll take what we can get. Their filled donut gets a cookies n’ creme filling then is topped with even more cookie crumbles on top.

Sugar Cookie Munchkins: These new sugar cookie munchkins will feature a sugar cookie coating on each bite. As if you didn’t already get enough with the new lattes.

Holiday Sprinkle Takeover: Goodbye plain ole’ sprinkles, we’re getting some holiday pizzazz from Dunkin’. Any regular sprinkle donut you can get throughout the year will now feature festive holiday sprinkles for a limited time.