Wendy’s is giving fans another reason to stop by this holiday season, and it has nothing to do with an extra order of fries. The fast-food chain is reportedly preparing a Holiday Box that comes with a surprise collectible: a winter beanie! For $11.99, customers could get a full meal and one of four retro knit hats.

Wendy’s Holiday Box Is On The Way

According to the promotional information circulating on Reddit, Wendy’s Holiday Box will give customers a choice between a Dave’s Double and a 10-piece order of chicken nuggets. The nuggets will reportedly be available in both crispy and spicy varieties. Small fries, a small drink, and one collectible knit beanie will complete the meal.

The reported price is $11.99, which isn’t bad considering the extra merchandise. Customers who aren’t in the mood for a burger can go with nuggets instead, making the offer appealing to more than just Dave’s Double fans.

The promotion is reportedly arriving on November 16th, just in time for the holiday season.

Four Wendy’s Beanies

The Holiday Box reportedly comes with one of four different retro Wendy’s knit hats. The designs include Wendy’s branding, a Frosty-inspired look, a Biggie-themed hat, and one featuring the famous “Where’s the Beef?” slogan.

I think that last one deserves some attention. Anyone familiar with Wendy’s advertising history will probably recognize the phrase. “Where’s the Beef?” became a huge part of the brand’s identity after its memorable 1984 advertising campaign. The slogan poked fun at competing hamburger chains for serving burgers with smaller patties.

Seeing it return on a winter beanie is a fun way to bring back a little fast-food nostalgia. The Biggie-inspired design also gives longtime Wendy’s fans another reason to appreciate the collection.

But there’s a catch though. The hats are reportedly packed in blind bags, so you won’t know which design you’ve received until you open the package.

Wendy’s Fans Have Mixed Feelings About The Holiday Promotion

The beanie meal has already sparked conversations among Wendy’s fans on Reddit. Some customers are excited about the idea, especially those who regularly wear knit hats during colder months.

One commenter in the r/wendys discussion mentioned that they wear beanies all the time and would happily add one to their collection. Others showed interest in getting their hands on the different designs.

Of course, not everyone is impressed. Some Reddit users questioned whether Wendy’s should be spending so much attention on merchandise when customers would rather see improvements to the food.

A Peppermint Frosty Is Also Reportedly Coming November 16th

Anyone who prefers dessert over collectibles has another reason to keep an eye on Wendy’s holiday menu. A limited-time Peppermint Frosty is also reportedly arriving on November 16th.

However, Wendy’s has yet to share detailed public information about the Frosty’s ingredients, exact flavor profile, or how long it will remain available.