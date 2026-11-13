Holiday shopping can get expensive pretty quickly, especially when the gift list includes friends, family members, coworkers, and that one person who always seems to have everything. Thankfully, food gifts are usually an easy win.

After all, who wouldn’t appreciate a free pretzel, a Cinnabon treat, or a refreshing smoothie? And with several restaurant chains offering bonus rewards on gift card purchases this November, there’s an opportunity to get a little something extra while shopping for everyone else.

Carvel Is Giving Shoppers $10 In Reward Cards

Carvel is getting ahead of the holiday shopping rush with a gift card promotion that comes with a particularly sweet bonus. From November 11th through December 1st, customers who purchase $25 in Carvel gift cards will receive two $5 reward cards, bringing the total bonus value to $10.

The rewards won’t be available for immediate use, though. Their redemption period runs from January 1 through January 31, 2027, giving recipients something to look forward to after the holiday celebrations are over.

This is a nice option for anyone with an ice cream lover on their shopping list. Carvel has plenty of familiar favorites, from its classic soft-serve treats to its famous ice cream cakes. A gift card could come in handy for someone planning a birthday celebration or simply looking for an excuse to stop by for dessert.

Auntie Anne’s Has A Little Something Extra For Pretzel Lovers

Auntie Anne’s is joining the holiday gifting fun just in time for Thanksgiving. From November 22nd through November 30th, customers who purchase $25 in gift cards will receive $10 in rewards, delivered as two separate $5 rewards.

That’s a nice deal for anyone who regularly stops by for a warm pretzel. Auntie Anne’s has plenty of options, including its classic Original Pretzel, Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel, and savory pretzel varieties. There are also pretzel nuggets for anyone who prefers something bite-sized.

Jamba Is Adding $10 In Rewards To Gift Card Purchases

For someone who would rather have a smoothie than a pretzel, Jamba has a pretty appealing offer coming up. From November 22nd through November 30th, customers who spend $30 on Jamba gift cards will receive $10 in rewards, split into two $5 rewards. But bear in mind the promotion is available online only.

Jamba makes a good gift option for people who enjoy fruit smoothies, blended drinks, and lighter snack options. Its menu includes familiar favorites alongside seasonal selections, so there’s plenty for recipients to explore when they eventually redeem their gift cards.

The additional rewards are a nice incentive for regular Jamba customers, too. Someone purchasing a $30 gift card for a friend could end up with two $5 rewards to use on future visits.

Cinnabon Is Making Black Friday A Little Sweeter

There are plenty of reasons to love the holiday season, but a warm Cinnabon roll covered in cream cheese frosting has to be somewhere near the top of the list. Cinnabon has a gift card deal that makes sharing those sweet treats a little more rewarding.

From November 22nd through November 30th, customers who spend $25 on Cinnabon gift cards online will receive $10 in rewards. The bonus comes as two separate $5 reward codes, which will be emailed to qualifying purchasers.

Cinnabon is also running a separate holiday gift card promotion. Its official offers page lists a $5 reward for spending $25 online through December 31, 2026. But then, the November 22–30 Black Friday promotion offers two $5 rewards instead, so this particular shopping window is more attractive. The offers should not be assumed to stack.

Schlotzsky’s Is Joining The Holiday Gift Card Rush

Sandwich lovers haven’t been left out of the November gifting lineup. Schlotzsky’s is also expected to offer a bonus for customers purchasing restaurant gift cards from November 22nd through December 20th.

For this deal, you get a $10 reward with a $25 gift card purchase. The bonus is divided into two $5 rewards, making it another option for shoppers who want to get something extra while buying presents.

McAlister’s Deli Is Offering $10 In Bonus Rewards

Rounding out the November gift card deals is McAlister’s Deli, which is giving shoppers a little extra incentive to purchase gift cards.

From November 22nd through December 6th, customers who spend $30 on gift cards will receive $10 in rewards, distributed as two $5 rewards.

McAlister’s is a good choice for anyone who enjoys deli-style meals. Its menu features sandwiches, spuds, salads, soups, and its popular sweet tea. That makes its gift cards suitable for people looking for a quick lunch or a relaxed meal.