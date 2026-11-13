The day that Taco Bell stops testing new items in their stores is the day we all need to start panicking. That’s the true sign that something has gone wrong. Thankfully, that day hasn’t come quite yet because they just shared word that they’re testing yet another thing out! This time they’re testing out a new meat that they’re adding into six craveable creations across two lucky cities.

Well, Three Cities―But That’s A Whole Thing

The main thing to focus on is that the all-new meat is Carne Asada. I am getting hung up on the fact that they called Minneapolis and St. Paul “one city.” Sure, that’s mostly because I’m from the area but really? Those are two different, but related, locations, people! Anyway, the THIRD city that is getting a preview of what might make it onto Taco Bell’s nationwide menu is Nashville.

Inspired by the flavors of a true taco shop, the lime-paprika marinated steak is sous vide for tenderness and seared for a craveable finish. The new carne asada delivers a citrusy, savory bite with a rich, charred finish. The new protein is featured across six Cantina creations:

Cantina Carne Asada Chalupa Lime Bowl: A bed of seasoned rice topped with boldly marinated carne asada, slow-simmered black beans, crisp lettuce, purple cabbage slaw, guacamole, a blend of mozzarella, cheddar and pepperjack cheeses, freshly prepared pico de gallo, reduced-fat sour cream, and Spicy Ranch sauce. Chile Lime seasoned Chalupa Chips are added for a nice little crunch on top. There’s a lot going on here so it’ll be interesting to see what customers think of it.

Cantina Carne Asada Burrito: A buttery, smooth, Sonora-style flour tortilla with boldly marinated carne asada, purple cabbage slaw, crisp lettuce, Spicy Ranch sauce, a blend of mozzarella, cheddar and pepperjack cheeses, and freshly prepared pico de gallo wrapped up and grilled to go. For when you need to snack on the move.

Cantina Carne Asada Crispy Taco: A freshly fried white-corn shell with boldly marinated carne asada, Spicy Ranch sauce, a melty blend of mozzarella, cheddar and pepperjack cheeses on the inside and grilled cheese on the outside. We will never turn down more cheese.

Cantina Carne Asada Soft Taco: A buttery, smooth, Sonora-style flour tortilla with boldly marinated carne asada, topped with Spicy Ranch sauce, purple cabbage slaw, a blend of mozzarella, cheddar and pepperjack cheeses, and freshly prepared pico de gallo. A classic move for the moment.

Cantina Carne Asada Rolled Quesadilla: A buttery, smooth, Sonora-style flour tortilla loaded with boldly marinated carne asada, a melty blend of mozzarella, cheddar and pepperjack cheeses, and Spicy Ranch sauce, rolled, grilled to perfection and of course cut up for you to enjoy. This is where I’ll be starting when I get a chance to try the menu.

Cantina Carne Asada Street Chalupa: A street-sized chewy fried Chalupa shell with a crispy layer of cheese baked on the inside. It’s loaded up with boldly marinated carne asada and topped with Spicy Ranch sauce and a blend of mozzarella, cheddar and pepper jack cheeses. The whole menu is obviously inspired by street-side taco vendors, but this is certainly the item that best fits that bill.

A Few New Items To The Mix

The lineup also introduces new ingredients including a Sonora-style flour tortilla, purple cabbage slaw, and the Avocado Verde Salsa packets that are added alongside each item. Taco Bell is hoping it brings even more flavor and texture to the Cantina experience. Building on the introduction of Cantina slow-roasted chicken, this test offers a first taste of what’s next for Cantina, with carne asada potentially earning a permanent spot on menus as Taco Bell continues to expand its premium protein offerings.

I’m cautiously optimistic at the news. There are a lot of new items for Taco Bell to have to sort through with these creations. We’re talking about the restaurant that famously makes an endless amount of items out of the same eight ingredients. Adding in four new things at once is going to be a lot to keep straight! I guess we’ll just have to wait and see how it all lands, if the trial run is even a success to begin with.