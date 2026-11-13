If there’s one thing McDonald’s will do, it’s release an international menu. And if there’s another thing it’ll do, it’ll be to make said international menu difficult to obtain for a lot of people. This year has been the year of the international offer from the restaurant chain, with its Global Menu dropping in Chicago over the summer and its World Menu Heist running in the UK and Ireland (which featured its cult-favorite Szechuan Sauce that, if I’m being completely honest, I wasn’t too impressed by). In both of those events, though, if you weren’t in the Windy City or over my side of the globe, they were difficult to try.

As we continue to run headlong into winter, McDonald’s has done it again: There’s a new international menu in town. And when I say “town,” I’m sort of being literal.

McDonald’s New Global Favorites Menu

As @snackolator reported this week, McDonald’s is running a new Global Favorites menu…which is, once more, available in Chicago. Specifically, you have to go to McDonald’s HQ to try these out. This very limited release will therefore be out of reach for most people, but it does serve to highlight the breadth of McDonald’s’ offers around the world.

Interestingly, too, we’ve seen a couple of these before. Here’s what McDonald’s is cooking up for Chicagoans, and where these items can typically be found:

Chili Cheese McDouble (Germany): A twist on a double cheeseburger here, with Hot Chili Cheese Sauce, sliced jalapeños, and American cheese.

A twist on a double cheeseburger here, with Hot Chili Cheese Sauce, sliced jalapeños, and American cheese. Mushroom Deluxe McCrispy (Costa Rica): This may be my favorite of the bunch, on pure vibes alone. A McCrispy Filet is topped with sliced mushrooms, Swiss cheese, crispy onions, crispy garlic, and mayo, all served on a potato roll.

This may be my favorite of the bunch, on pure vibes alone. A McCrispy Filet is topped with sliced mushrooms, Swiss cheese, crispy onions, crispy garlic, and mayo, all served on a potato roll. Twister Fries (Malaysia): A seasoned, curly-cut version of McDonald’s iconic fries.

A seasoned, curly-cut version of McDonald’s iconic fries. Spicy Garlic Black Pepper McNuggets (Japan): The comeback kid returns! Spicy Garlic Black Pepper McNuggets were part of its previous Global Favorites menu, and these piquant nuggets come in 6-, 10-, or 20-piece packs.

The comeback kid returns! Spicy Garlic Black Pepper McNuggets were part of its previous Global Favorites menu, and these piquant nuggets come in 6-, 10-, or 20-piece packs. Strawberry Cheesecake McFlurry (Canada): A McFlurry base mixed with cheesecake pieces and strawberry topping.

A McFlurry base mixed with cheesecake pieces and strawberry topping. McPops Donuts (Chile/Spain): Once again, the McPops Donuts are back – albeit in a slightly different trio of flavors. This time, there’s Dulce de Leche, Chocolate Hazelnut, and Lemon, and you can also grab them as a mix.

Time To Book Flights, We Guess…

The new Global Favorites menu will be running for the next six to eight weeks, so sayeth @snackolator – so if you happen to live in the vicinity, or you fancy making a trip especially to try them, you’ve got some time to plan. That said, if you’re going to fly to Chicago, you may as well make a holiday out of it and head to one of the countries above that sells these menu items. Maybe that’s just my way of thinking, but hey. Seize the day. Take that holiday.