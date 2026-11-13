Between the many, many significant days, holidays, and moments throughout the rest of November and December, one will stand out particularly vividly to gamers everywhere. Yes: It’s GTA 6 release day. The sixth instalment in the Grand Theft Auto series’ ascending numerical entries, the eighth entry in its mainline of games, and the sixteenth overall edition in the sprawling franchise is being preceded by a frankly unprecedented fanfare. Whether you like it or not, this is kind of the gaming event of the decade.

To be honest, I’m slightly surprised more food brands haven’t been jumping on GTA 6’s release, which comes next Friday, November 19. Gamers will have a home at Popeyes, though. It’s got a new sandwich, and it looks pretty good.

Spice City Sandwich

Next week, Popeyes will be bringing its new Spice City sandwich to its menu. Just a note on that name for the uninitiated into the GTA franchise: It’s a spin on Vice City, where this instalment will be set, and given that you can also order it with spicy mayo, it speaks to the heat levels in this new sandwich. What I’m mainly excited about here, though, is the double-stacked fried chicken fillets. The Spice City sandwich is a big ol’ affair, and it’ll no doubt keep you satisfied as you work through the opening hours of the game. It’s not trying to do anything wildly different – but it’s as solid a chicken sandwich as any.

However, both Grand Theft Auto fans and chicken sandwich fans alike should be well aware this one’s not going to stick around for long. Popeyes’ Spice City sandwich will drop on November 19, but it’ll be available for just four days. By the end of play on November 22, it’ll be gone.

And To Drink?

While Popeyes is leading the charge on GTA-themed food this year, you might also be able to grab a beer from the world of the franchise itself to wash the Spice City sandwich down with. We previously reported that the cheekily named Pißwasser, a fictional beer featured in the Grand Theft Auto universe, had a label approved at the end of September 2026, pointing to an apparent production run. For its own part, Popeyes has mainly been busy this month bringing back its Cajun Onion Rings — which we must remind you all are very good. Might I suggest grabbing them as a side with your chicken sandwich, and settling in for a cruise through Vice City’s streets?