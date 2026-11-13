Turkey? Over. Ham? Done. Beef? No, thank you. It’s time for a big ol’ rack of pork. Not everyone is excited about chewing through a potentially dry, potentially tasteless piece of turkey breast at Thanksgiving – and some people just want something a little bit different that’s still a showstopper. Well, this week, Costco has delivered. It’s just brought back a pork item in its meat section that caused quite a stir last year.

To be honest, we can see why. This has showstopper potential written all over it.

Swift Rack Of Pork

According to Allrecipes, Costco’s just brought back its Swift Rack of Pork for the holiday season. This meat joint is, for all intents and purposes, a big row of unsliced, bone-in pork chops – and it has a vaguely Flintstones-esque appearance to it that feels both satisfying and kind of primordial, as well as abundant. You can picture a British Tudor king pulling the meat apart by the bones, biting off chunks, and then throwing said bones over his shoulder. Well, I can, at least. But then I’ve always had a vivid imagination.

This rack of pork would comfortably serve eight people, and if you’re planning a huge Thanksgiving dinner, it’s a nice alternative to ham alongside your turkey. Or, hey, make it the main event. Sitting at around $2.99 to $3.49 per pound (although this may vary from store to store), it won’t break the bank too much, and you get a lot of wow factor for your buck.

A Versatile Meat

Swift’s Rack of Pork isn’t just about visuals, though. It also tastes good. This pork rack has been a customer favorite for years at Costco, largely thanks to its adaptability. If you want to go for more traditional Thanksgiving flavors, you could try rubbing it with herb butter to give it a browned, flavorful crust, and then serving it with (what else?) gravy, cranberry sauce, and a big heap of mashed potatoes. Or, you could do what one Redditor did last year and put together a chipotle honey rub, made with chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, garlic, cumin, salt, orange zest and juice, apple cider, and honey. Come on. Is your mouth watering yet? Because that made me hungry, let me tell ya.

If you happen to have the smoker fired up this holiday season, you could also throw it in there. Look, the world’s your oyster.