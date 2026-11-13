It’s always a good day when we get a new chip flavor. And while it’s always more exciting to actually have them in our hands, it’s still a good day when we have a new chip flavor confirmed. This is where we find ourselves this fine Friday. Back in August, when the weather was still warm and the joys of summer were still in our hearts, we caught wind that Tostitos might be bringing five new flavors to the world in January 2027. One of those was the new Hint of Lime Scoops…and I think you know where I’m going with this.

Yes. Hint of Lime Scoops are now definitely, verifiably, 100% on their way. And the best part? They’re coming sooner than we thought.

Tostitos Hint of Lime Scoops

Yesterday, PepsiCo Foods US confirmed that its new Tostitos Hint of Lime Scoops are on their way, with a release planned for late December 2026. Okay, so they’re not much sooner than we thought – a couple of days or weeks, if that – but it’s nice to see people will be able to get their hands on them before the year is up. According to PepsiCo, the release is set to coincide with the football playoffs (makes sense, given that Tostitos is the Official Chip & Dip Sponsor of the NFL. Hey, it knows its target audience).

This new format for its classic Hint of Lime flavor is something customers have been asking for for years, and it will be rolled out at retailers across the country. I have no doubt they’ll be available pretty much everywhere. As for the other rumored Tostitos flavors, we have yet to receive word on when they’ll drop (and if, indeed, they will drop) – but given that some of them were alleged to come out towards the end of 2027, we might have to wait a minute to see when those actually come to pass.

And What Do We Think?

I mean, this is probably going to be a slam dunk for Tostitos, isn’t it? Hint of Lime is a perennial favorite, and its Scoops line is one of the most popular tortilla chips around. I’m personally not a huge fan of scoop-shaped chips; call me old-fashioned, but I like the flatness of a standard tortilla triangle, and the amount of dip I can get on them is perfectly adequate for my tastes. I sense I may be in the minority on that one, though. And you know what? It’s my cross to bear.