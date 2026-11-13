It feels wild to already be thinking about 2027 – but honestly? It’s not that far off. It’s exactly seven weeks to the day until January 1, a fact that’s filling me with a vague sense of fear and dread over the rapid passing of time. Because of this, while most food brands, retailers, and restaurants are busy rolling out their holiday menus and Thanksgiving offers, others are lining up what will greet us once New Year’s Eve is over and we’re all nursing our sore heads.

And what better way to do that than with cheesecake? That’s clearly what Hershey thinks, at least. It’s dropping a trio of new cheesecakes very soon, and we’ve got the details.

Hershey’s Cheesecakes

According to Instagram food content creator @markie_devo, The Hershey Company is lining up three new cheesecakes for release in January 2027. All of them, frankly, sound utterly delightful – although if you’re not a fan of chocolate, you may want to look elsewhere.

The new flavors are:

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cheesecake: Hershey continues its transformation of its peanut butter cups into sliceable form here, with a creamy peanut butter cheesecake filling on a cocoa graham base, and a milk chocolate drizzle on top.

Hershey continues its transformation of its peanut butter cups into sliceable form here, with a creamy peanut butter cheesecake filling on a cocoa graham base, and a milk chocolate drizzle on top. Hershey’s Double Chocolate Cheesecake: Chocolate on chocolate…on cocoa. A cocoa graham base, with a Special Dark cheesecake filling and Hershey’s milk chocolate on top.

Chocolate on chocolate…on cocoa. A cocoa graham base, with a Special Dark cheesecake filling and Hershey’s milk chocolate on top. Hershey’s Cookies ‘n’ Creme Cheesecake: This one starts with – you guessed it! – a cocoa graham crust, with a cookies and cream cheesecake filling and Hershey’s Premier White Creme Chips and cocoa sandwich cookie crumbles adorning it.

And Where Can I Get Them?

So far, these three pies have been confirmed to be stocked at Albertsons – but other stores will likely get them at some point, too. As for exactly when you can get them, we don’t know much more than a vague January date. Sorry to sell the promise of a slice of these on New Year’s Day up there…but there’s still hope.

A Round Of Applause

So far, these new Hershey’s cheesecakes are receiving rounds of applause from customers (although we’ll reserve full judgment until we actually hear what they taste like). The Double Chocolate Cheesecake looks like it could be pulling away as an early favorite – and I get it. That thing looks decadent. But honestly, all of these sound decent. The only risk is that Hershey goes overly sweet with them; good cheesecake needs that balance of sugariness and tanginess to truly pop, in my humble opinion. Stay tuned.