This year, like many years prior, retailers have been focusing on a balance of abundance and affordability for your Thanksgiving meal. Places like Aldi and Amazon are promising all your essentials and then some for pretty low prices, and enough food to feed a healthy-sized crowd, with potential for leftovers, too. Now, that’s all well and good if you’re planning to sit eight to ten people around your table. But what if just a couple of you are going to be in attendance? What if you don’t want a huge turkey carcass sitting in your fridge for days on end? What if you just want to keep things small?

Costco, of all places, has you covered. The bulk-buy retailer has a smaller turkey option that would suit smaller groups incredibly well, and its customers are already excited about it.

Just Cook Herb Seasoned Brined Bone-In Half Turkey

Costco has just started stocking Just Cook Herb Seasoned Brined Bone-In Half Turkeys, and this Thanksgiving buy looks not just to be a space-saver, but also a time-saver – and a money-saver, too. Tick, tick, tick! Each half turkey, which comes in at around $5.59 per pound and weighs around six pounds (or just over) per joint, is bathed in a thick slathering of herb butter and comes with rosemary sprigs adorning the bird. It cooks up in around an hour and a half, and I’d say it’d comfortably and generously serve six people (or a few less, if you know you’re gonna have some big eaters at your table).

Now, we all know the main problems with turkey – namely, dryness and a lack of flavor. Here, though, neither of them seem to be an issue. When @costcohotfinds cooked up the half-turkey, it came out juicy and succulent, with a thick crust of flavorful browning on top, thanks to all that butter. In short, it looks damn delicious. Not to be that guy, but all that brining? It does the trick.

Choices, Choices

Costco’s got plenty of options for Thanksgiving this year – its massive Complete Gourmet Thanksgiving Turkey Dinner being one of them – but if you ask me, this might be one of the best I’ve seen so far from the store. While you can get a relatively cheap turkey anywhere, it’s one thing you really don’t want to skimp on, but it’s also difficult to find decent smaller meat joints without sacrificing quality. If you want something that sits at the intersection of convenience, affordability, and taste, this could be the one for you.