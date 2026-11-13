There’s always something else to think about during the holidays, isn’t there? So far, at least from where we stand, Black Friday hasn’t really been one of them – we’ve been a little preoccupied with Thanksgiving – but in the last couple of days, that’s all started to change. The Black Friday deals and offers are starting to drop thick and fast, and food brands are wasting no time keeping up with the Joneses.

The good news for you in all of this incoming noise is that you’ll likely be able to make some savings. Cheesecake Factory’s ensuring that you can get one that will keep you fuelled in the new year, with an offer of its own.

Cheesecake Factory Holiday Gift Card Offer

Cheesecake Factory has just announced another of its gift card offers, which it last ran back in early October – and while these offers typically have a fairly lengthy shelf life, this one is especially generous, time-wise. From now through to the end of the year, you can get an extra $15 on any $50 gift card purchase. As before, this is a stackable offer – so if you buy $100 of gift cards, you get $30; if you buy $200, you get $60; and so on.

Okay, so we realize that this means it’s not strictly a Black Friday offer, but where that comes in is how and where you can purchase these gift cards. You can buy them in Cheesecake Factory restaurants from November 27 onwards, whereas for the next two weeks, you can only get them online. It’s a small distinction, sure, but it does give Cheesecake Factory a little boost on the day itself, we guess. Plus, if you’re spending your Black Friday worrying about where you can snag deals on restaurants…well, here’s your answer.

And What’s The Catch?

The catch is that you can’t actually use these on Black Friday. Yes: Its bonus gift cards only become valid on January 1, and expire on February 28. This is similar to how it’s run these offers in the past, where the purchase period and usage period are different.

If you ask us (hot take incoming!), while I get why Cheesecake Factory defers usage in this way, there’s a missed opportunity here to get people sitting in its restaurants on Black Friday itself. Think of the full malls! Think of the people clamoring for Louisiana Chicken Pasta, Thai Lettuce Wraps, and everything else on its unbelievably long menu! Maybe that’s the point; maybe it felt like actually making these valid on Black Friday itself would make things too busy. Ultimately, I know very little about how all of these things work. I just have a feeling people will need feeding. Shopping is hungry work.